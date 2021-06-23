Global BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) Module Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2025

BLE Module Industry studies ongoing improvements with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) combined with low cost chips and a large and growing developer community have made BLE a leading Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Billions of BLE enabled smartphones has created a massively scaled ecosystem for IoT developers.

This report focuses on the BLE Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The accelerated growth of IoT market is one of the major factors driving the global BLE module market. IoT is concerned with capturing data from the surrounding stimuli and allowing communication between people and machines.

The increasing focus on the connected environment has resulted in IoT becoming one of the most rapidly growing markets. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators and transmit it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This allows end-users to make informed decisions.

Global BLE Module Market is spread across 136 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the BLE module market in 2017. According to Technavio’s market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

BLE is driving markets such as health and fitness wearable sensors where low power and 1 MB/s throughput is required. The expanded network range, throughput and capacity with Bluetooth 5 as well as the completion of the Bluetooth mesh specification has also made BLE a disruptor for fixed sensor networks.

BLE Module Industry Segment by Manufacturer

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Qualcomm Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Single-Mode BLE Modules

• Dual-Mode BLE Modules

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Computing Devices

• Smart Wearables

• Smart Home Appliances

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global BLE Module Market.

Chapter 1: Describe BLE Module Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of BLE Module, with sales, revenue, and price of BLE Module, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of BLE Module, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven BLE Module market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe BLE Module sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

