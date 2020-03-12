Global Biometric in Automotive Market by Application, Currents Trends, Demand, Statistics, Technology, Business Analysis and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Biometric in Automotive market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Biometric in Automotive market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Biometric in Automotive market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Automotive Biometrics is an electronic device utilized for identification and authentication in vehicles for number of applications mainly, vehicular access, ignition switch, vehicle immobilizer, rationalization, and health monitoring.

One trend in market is need or user-friendly features in rapidly expanding car infotainment system. It is seen that in-car electronics generated more problems for users of cars from Cadillac, Ford, and Honda. The majority of the respondents reported frustrations while using car infotainment systems. We estimate that the use of biometric voice systems can be a solution to ameliorate problems associated with operating car infotainment systems such as car audio, communications, or navigation functions. This should offer better convenience to users. Biometric voice systems are built within the in-vehicle infotainment system and help the user to interact with the system. A major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market is the high rate of accuracy as it asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan, face & others, hence, increasing the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords, which makes it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next forecast period. The presence of major automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen in Europe and the demand for sophisticated design and advanced features in automotive technologies from the countries in the Middle East, will be major factors driving market growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Biometric in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biometric in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

BioEnable

Miaxis

Sonavation

Synaptics

Techshino

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Scan

Voice Recognition

Face Recognition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biometric in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biometric in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biometric in Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

