Global Bioinformatics Market Business Development Strategies and Competitive Analysis 2026|Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The bioinformatics market research report includes an exhaustive investigation of various components affecting the market development. The report speaks to the market’s information in a superior examined path by dividing the market in a few numerous portions on the basis of item, its end-clients, applications, and others of the market fragments. The worldwide investigation of market’s information is an intense assignment; for clear understanding and better acknowledgment of market inclines, the worldwide bioinformatics Market report conveys the data at territorial or local level. The report additionally illuminates the conceivable effect of authoritative laws and arrangements available development is incorporated into the report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The HANS-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation Ucits ETF will focus on developments in sectors including bioinformatics, bioengineering, genome sequencing, healthcare trackers, nanotechnology, neuroscience, robotics and medical devices.

In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bioinformatics Market

Global bioinformatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioinformatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives and funding will drive the growth of the market.

Growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and bio-markers development processes.

Market Restraints

Shortage of trained research personnel required for proper use of bioinformatics toolsis expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Non-availability of platforms to integrate large data sets produced by bioinformatics is expected to offset the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Bioinformatics Market

By Product Type Sequencing platforms Sequence Analysis Platforms Sequence Alignment Platforms Sequence Manipulation Platforms Structural Analysis Platforms Others Knowledge management tools Generalized Knowledge Management Tools Specialized Knowledge Management Tool Bioinformatics software.

By Industry Molecular medicine Drug development Clinical diagnostics Agriculture Forensic Animal Academics and research Environmental and gene therapy

By Sector Medical biotechnology Drug discovery & development Clinical diagnostics & precision medicine Reproductive health Academics Animal biotechnology Agricultural biotechnology Environmental biotechnology Forensic biotechnology.

By Applications Preventive medicine Molecular medicine Genomics & Drug development Chemoinformatics and drug design Proteomics Transcriptomics Metabolomics Transcriptomics Other biotechnological applications

By Services Data integration Data analysis Structural Functional Sequencing

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



