Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novolex

Xtex Polythene Ltd.

Shabra Group

International Plastics Inc.

Ampac Holdings LLC

Bulldog Bag Ltd.

Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Abbey Polyethene

Sarah Bio Plast

EXTRAPACK Ltd.

Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry Co.,Ltd.

Dagoplast AS

Wells Plastics Ltd.

JUNER Plastic packaging Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Materials

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

By Product

T-shirt Bags

Gusseted Bags

Lay Flat Bags

Trash Bags

Others

Segment by Application

Food Packaging & Fresh Keeping

Fiber Products Packaging

Daily Chemical Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Others

