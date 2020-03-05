Global Biocides Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead

The Global Biocides Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, from USD 9.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global biocides market are British Plastics Federation , Akzo Nobel N.V, Albemarle Corporation, ANPATH GROUP INCORPORATED Buckman Laboratories International, Inc, BWA Water Additives, CAMSON, Champion Technology Services, Inc, Clariant Troy Corporation, Thor, Thor , The Dow Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co, Ecolab , Lonza Chevron Oronite Company LLC, LANXESS, Kemira, SUEZ, FMC Corporation BASF SE, others.

Global Biocides Market, By Type (Halogen Compounds, Metallic Compounds, Organo Sulfurs, Organic Acids, Phenolic, Nitrogen Compounds, Glutaraldehyde), By Application (Personal Care, Water Treatment, Wood Preservation, Food & Beverage, Paints & Coatings), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Biocides Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the biocide market in the next 8 years. Biocides are chemical or biological compounds inhibiting the growth or activity of living organisms. Biocides include antiseptics, preservatives, disinfectants which are used to kill or prevent harmful effects of organism. Examples of various biocides are pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Biocides are commonly used in medicine, industry, forestry, anti-fouling agents & disinfectants, agriculture and other as disinfectants. Biocides are very simple to use, just a quick pour when bacterial problem occurs.

Biocide in right concentration produces a quick result. Its major disadvantage is its toxicity which can be dangerous to human health and can affect staff being exposed to it during its application, even if extractors and air purifiers are installed if biocide is exhausted, the bacteria develop quickly and this leads to a serious health issue. In many countries anti fouling paint is banned because of the presence of TBT biocide, which is hazardous for people and the environment.

In 2017 the acquisition of ReachCentrum and JSC Consulting is done to set up a consortium for product authorisation under the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU) 528/2012 and its main aim is to provide producers, distributors and placing biocidal products on the market for PT 2 anti-lichen, PT 4 and PT 5, In 2016 ERM acquired JSC international to increase the biocidal product line in market.

Many companies are engaged in providing biocides one of them is Clariant, which offers biocides for the prevention of forming bacteria and fungi in water-based fluids. The company deals in various biocides products one of the product is Nipacide BIT 20 that is an in-can biocide based on BIT. It is a glycol-based solution developed for the complete in-can protection of water based products. It is an effective chemical against a wide range of microorganisms including gram positive and gram negative bacteria, yeast and fungi. Nipacide BIT 20 can be used over a wide pH and temperature range. Nipacide BIT 20 has been designed for products with pH >8 and production temperatures of >40 C.

Dow Microbial Control had launched new product “SEA-NINE” which is designed for marine antifouling paint, used in process preservation chemistries, formulation expertise, preservation and dry films, water treatments, sanitizing and disinfection, and regulatory and toxicology research.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in demand for water for domestic/industrial purposes

Growth of end-users

Rising demand from industrial applications

Environmental regulations & low and zero voc coatings are driving biocide market

Rising raw material cost

Lengthy & expensive registration process

Environmental regulations on toxic biocides

Volatility in raw material costs

Market Segmentation: Global Biocides Market

The global biocides market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type the global biocides market is segmented into halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organo, sulfurs, organic acids, phenolic, nitrogen compounds, glutaraldehyde

On the basis of application the global biocides is classified on personal care, water treatment, wood preservation, food & beverage, paints & coatings, and others

Based on geography the global biocides market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Biocides Market

The global biocides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biocides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Biocides Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Cal or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

