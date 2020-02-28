Global Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation, Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global Bioactive Ingredients Market Size is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period and by 2026 the industry revenue estimates are projected to reach USD 50.89 billion. Increasing awareness of fitness among people is expected to positively impact the demand of bioactive products market.

These products provide various health related benefits owing to their antioxidant, anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory, anti-obesity, anti-tumor, anti-viral and anti-uropathy properties. These bioactive products also enable better management of health conditions among human beings. All these factors combined together are anticipated to positively drive the growth of the market.

Recent studies have indicated that fiber intake can prevent various diseases such as diabetes, and obesity. They are also found out to reduce chronic degenerative ailments. Such trends have benefitted the product demand in the recent past and is expected to do so over the forecast period.

Vitamin bioactive ingredients have been found to have health effects on the human body especially the skin. Proper intake of vitamin enhances collagen production, discourages melanin formation and pigmentation, and is helpful for a toned skin. They can also be used to reduce wrinkling and lightening of the skin. Such advantages are expected to boost the segment demand over the forecast period.

Effective encapsulation methods are in high demand for preservation of these compounds until it is reached to the physiological action site. Bioactive food categories have been gaining significant interest owing to its potential health benefit propositions. They are useful for improving endothelial function, increasing the gut microbial diversity, reducing bone loss and also for overall improvement of cognitive body function.

Novel extraction methods for extracting plant based bioactive ingredients have been developed. These methods are environmentally friendly, require less operational time, and do not hamper the quality of the extracts. Also, there has been rising demand for plant extracts bioactive ingredients from applications such as food and chemical industries. Such trends are expected to benefit the segment growth over the forecast period.

Functional food & beverages application segment dominated the global bioactive ingredients market over the recent years and is expected to continue this dominance across the forecast period. Due to its inherent set of advantages, there has been growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare across the globe. Functional foods help consumers in their pursuits towards preventive healthcare. This factor coupled with the available product portfolio of functional foods, is expected to aid the segment market growth.

Dietary supplements are used to maintain the proper functioning of the human body. Due to factor such as rising disposable income, and access to various sources such as internet have led to an increase in awareness regarding dietary supplements usage. All these factors are expected to benefit the segment demand over the forecast period. Clinical nutrition has gained importance in recent past owing to its role in maintaining body health and treatment to patients. Bioactive ingredients assist in clinical nutrition as they help in maintain a healthy body. This trend is expected to benefit the segment demand over the forecast period.

Bioactive ingredients are used in personal care as they are having various effects such as healthy skin, reduced wrinkles and reduction in melamine formation. Personal care application segment has seen a rise in market size over the recent past due to various factors such as changing perceptions, rising disposable income and increasing standard of living. The growth in personal care industry is expected to benefit the market growth of bioactive ingredients over the forecast period.

Companies are focusing more on development of innovative products to acquire market share. Customized product offerings to treat specific diseases such as skin diseases are being developed by industry participants. Major industry participants include BASF, DuPont, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Misland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. and Owen Biosciences Inc.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global bioactive ingredients market on the basis of product, application and region:

Bioactive Ingredients Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Fiber

Vitamins

Omega 3 PUFA

Plant extracts

Minerals

Carotenoids & antioxidants

Probiotics

Others

Bioactive Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Functional food & beverages

Dietary supplements

Clinical nutrition

Personal care

Others

Bioactive Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

