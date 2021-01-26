Global Big Data in Healthcare Industry 2019-2025 Market Size, Growth, Share, Top Key Vendors Analysis, Demand and Forecast Report

The Global Big Data in Healthcare Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to increased digitalization in industrial process.

The global big data in healthcare market is gaining interest due to the introduction of personalized healthcare systems and demand for high quality healthcare services. Through the adoption of big data, healthcare providers are enhancing their capabilities by studying patient behavior towards a particular treatment and the diagnostic patterns, in order to provide them with customized and highly cost-effective services.

Factors such as decreasing profit margins, slowdown in the global economy, and lack of skilled manpower are inhibiting growth of big data implementation in the healthcare industry. However, improvement in IT infrastructure in developing economies over the near future is expected to be a major contributor for increase in demand for big data.

North America has been the largest big data in healthcare market, however, the fastest growth during the forecast period is expected from Asia-Pacific. This can be attributed to factors such as advancement in big data technologies, growing digitalization, expanding data analytics software industry, and increasing adoption of big data analytics services by healthcare providers in the region.

Global Big Data in Healthcare Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Based on deployment type, big data analytics in healthcare market is categorized into on-demand and on-premise. Of the two, the on-demand deployment generated larger revenue as compared to the on-premise software deployment.

Some of the key players operating in this market include McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Dell Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Analytics Type Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Big Data In Healthcare Market — Industry Outlook

4 Big Data In Healthcare Market Analytics Type Outlook

5 Big Data In Healthcare Market Range Outlook

6 Big Data In Healthcare Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

