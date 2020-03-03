Global Bidets Market 2020: growth expected to be driven by rising onshore and offshore drilling activities across Forecast 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Bidets market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4237.8 million by 2025, from $ 3573.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bidets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bidets market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bidets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Conventional Bidets

Bidet Shower

Add-on Bidets

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TOTO

Panasonic

ROCA

Kohler

Hocheng (HCG)

Villeroy & Boch

NCM

LIXIL

Duravit

Geberit

Brondell

Coway

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bidets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bidets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bidets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bidets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bidets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bidets Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bidets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bidets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Conventional Bidets

2.2.2 Bidet Shower

2.2.3 Add-on Bidets

2.3 Bidets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bidets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bidets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bidets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bidets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Bidets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bidets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bidets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bidets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Bidets by Company

3.1 Global Bidets Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Bidets Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bidets Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bidets Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Bidets Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bidets Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Bidets Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Bidets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Bidets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Bidets Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bidets by Regions

4.1 Bidets by Regions

4.2 Americas Bidets Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bidets Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bidets Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bidets Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bidets Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Bidets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Bidets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Bidets Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Bidets Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bidets Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Bidets Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Bidets Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Bidets Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Bidets Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bidets by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bidets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bidets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bidets Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Bidets Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bidets by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bidets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bidets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bidets Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bidets Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Bidets Distributors

10.3 Bidets Customer

11 Global Bidets Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bidets Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Bidets Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Bidets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Bidets Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Bidets Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Bidets Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 TOTO

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.1.3 TOTO Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 TOTO Latest Developments

12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.2.3 Panasonic Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Panasonic Latest Developments

12.3 ROCA

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.3.3 ROCA Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ROCA Latest Developments

12.4 Kohler

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.4.3 Kohler Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kohler Latest Developments

12.5 Hocheng (HCG)

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.5.3 Hocheng (HCG) Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hocheng (HCG) Latest Developments

12.6 Villeroy & Boch

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.6.3 Villeroy & Boch Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Villeroy & Boch Latest Developments

12.7 NCM

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.7.3 NCM Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 NCM Latest Developments

12.8 LIXIL

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.8.3 LIXIL Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 LIXIL Latest Developments

12.9 Duravit

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.9.3 Duravit Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Duravit Latest Developments

12.10 Geberit

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.10.3 Geberit Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Geberit Latest Developments

12.11 Brondell

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.11.3 Brondell Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Brondell Latest Developments

12.12 Coway

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Bidets Product Offered

12.12.3 Coway Bidets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Coway Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

