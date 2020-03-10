Global Bicycle Helmet Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Description

The global Bicycle Helmet market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Bicycle Helmet from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Bicycle Helmet market.

Leading players of Bicycle Helmet including:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

ABUS

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Bicycle Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle Helmet Definition

1.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Bicycle Helmet Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market by Type

3.1.1 MTB Helmets

3.1.2 Road Helmets

3.1.3 Sport Helmets

3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Bicycle Helmet by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market by Application

4.1.1 Commuter & Recreation

4.1.2 Sport Games

4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Bicycle Helmet by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Bicycle Helmet by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Bicycle Helmet Players

7.1 Vista Outdoor

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Dorel

7.3 Specialized

7.4 Trek Bicycle

7.5 Merida

7.6 Giant

7.7 Mavic

7.8 Scott Sports

7.9 KASK

7.10 MET

7.11 OGK KABUTO

7.12 Uvex

7.13 POC

7.14 Urge

7.15 Orbea

7.16 GUB

7.17 LAS helmets

7.18 Strategic Sports

7.19 One Industries

7.20 Limar

7.21 Fox Racing

7.22 ABUS

7.23 Lazer

7.24 Louis Garneau

7.25 Moon Helmet

7.26 Locatelli Spa

7.27 Rudy Project

7.28 Shenghong Sports

7.29 HardnutZ

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Bicycle Helmet

8.1 Industrial Chain of Bicycle Helmet

8.2 Upstream of Bicycle Helmet

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Bicycle Helmet

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Bicycle Helmet

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Bicycle Helmet

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Bicycle Helmet (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

