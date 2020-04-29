Global Beauty Devices Market Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.57% By 2026|CM International S.A., doctorstech, iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on beauty devices with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In beauty devices research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the beauty devices major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. beauty devices survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Major Market Competitors: Beauty Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in global beauty devices market are Procter & Gamble, Valeant pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctorstech, iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Termosalud, Silkn.com, Syneron Medical Ltd, RÖS’S, Healux Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Photomedax Inc., NuFACE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tria, Grandway beauty, LUMSAIL and Thrice corporation among others.

Segmentation: Global Beauty Devices Market

By Product Type

( Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices,Hair Growth Devices, Skin Derma Rollers, Cellulite Reduction Devices)

By Usage

(Salon,Spa,Home,Others)

By Application

(Domestic Purpose,Commercial Purpose,Others)

By End User

(Hospitals,Clinics,Dermatology Clinics,Skin And Beauty Clinics,Cosmetic Centers)

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population drives the market

Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth

Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion

Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market

Market Restraints

Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth

High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Channel Investments announced its acquisition of TRIA Beauty and Iluminage Beauty which is global leader in beauty and skin care. This acquisition will build brand image, help in formulating expansion strategy, able to serve better, improve profitability and performance of channel investments in the industry.

In January 2017, L’Oréal a France announced its acquisition with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi. Such acquisition will benefit L’Oréal in expanding its product portfolio, provide better consumer experience, and enable competitive advantage with faster growth. These three brands will help them to meet the growing demand for active skincare among population.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Content

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation by Product

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

