Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Innovations, Key Companies, Tremendous Growth, Technologies, Regional Analysis, Application and Specification till 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Battlefield Management Systems market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Battlefield Management Systems market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Battlefield Management Systems market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Battlefield Management Systems market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Battlefield Management Systems market. The Battlefield Management Systems market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

A battle management system provides the military unit with an integrated common operating picture (COP), which utilizes collaborative planning tools to enhance the decision-making skills of the troops. Battlefield management systems (BMS) enable absolute situational awareness by efficiently displaying vital data to the field commander. This system offer integrated COP (common operating picture) with the help of collaborative planning tools. This helps tactical commanders to take knowledge based and responsive decisions and implement highly efficient control over operations in fluid and dynamic battlefield.

The BMS aid soldiers in performing their tasks by displaying the command and control (C2) information related to different plan overlays, enemy troops, own troops and terrain features. BMS is highly mobile tactical control and command information system. It is integrated with decision making tools, weapon platforms and sensors. It also includes hand-held or wearable information systems with individual commander or soldiers and vehicle mounted information system. The augmented need to modernize military vehicles is the key driver for the growth of this market. The upgradation of military vehicles offers advantages like easy navigation, improved surveillance performance, enhanced communication between vehicles, and better implementation of advanced weapon systems. These benefits help ground forces to increase the chances of survival in a battlefield and also increases their situational awareness. North America led the battlefield management system market in 2016. The North America battlefield management system market has been studied for the U.S. and Canada. Significant investments in research and development of battlefield management systems for armies and special operations, increasing demand for advanced communication systems to replace legacy equipment in the warzone, and demand for blue force tracking are some of the factors that are expected to drive the battlefield management system market in the region.

In 2018, the global Battlefield Management Systems market size was 14000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 20700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Battlefield Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Battlefield Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Harris

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computing System

Navigation and Imaging System

Communication and Networking System

Market segment by Application, split into

Headquarter

Vehicle

Soldier

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Battlefield Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Battlefield Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battlefield Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Computing System

1.4.3 Navigation and Imaging System

1.4.4 Communication and Networking System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Headquarter

1.5.3 Vehicle

1.5.4 Soldier

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Battlefield Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Battlefield Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Battlefield Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Battlefield Management Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Battlefield Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Battlefield Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Battlefield Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Battlefield Management Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Battlefield Management Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Battlefield Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Harris

12.1.1 Harris Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Battlefield Management Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Harris Revenue in Battlefield Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Harris Recent Development

12.2 Lockheed Martin

12.2.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Battlefield Management Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Battlefield Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.3.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Battlefield Management Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Battlefield Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.4 Rockwell Collins

12.4.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Battlefield Management Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Battlefield Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.5 Thales Group

12.5.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Battlefield Management Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Group Revenue in Battlefield Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Group Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

