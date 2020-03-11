Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market Strategy, Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Demand and 2026 Manufacturers Analysis Research Reports

Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market

Global battery powered electronic control unit market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand in the deployment of infotainment systems as well as increased adoption of luxury vehicles.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global battery powered electronic control unit market are ARADEX AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Keihin Corporation; Autoliv Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; FURUKAWA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC.; AVL; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Cummins Inc.; Dell’Orto among others.

Conducts Overall Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market By ECU Capacity (16-Bit, 32-Bit, 64-Bit), Vehicle Type (Utility Vehicles, PC, CV), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous Vehicles, Conventional Vehicles, Semi-Autonomous Vehicles), Application (ADAS & Safety System, Body Electronics, Powertrain, Infotainment, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market

Electronic control unit also known as electronic control module is an electronic component installed in various automotive vehicles to overlook and monitor the various electrical systems present in the vehicles, this component focuses on providing automation and electrification in vehicles capable of performing the functioning such as providing power, monitoring the optimal performance and others.

Battery-powered electronic control unit is that component which is focused on providing information and monitoring the performance of battery in electric vehicles, while maintaining the optimal temperature of the battery so that it can operate on highest functionality, ensuring safe conditions for the vehicle and driver.

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of electric vehicles globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rising preferences in utilization of ADAS systems is expected to boost the growth of the market

Better convenience & comfort for the driver with the integration of product in vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the integration and installation of safety systems resulting in greater demand for the product

Market Restraints:

Presence of complications and concerns regarding the failure of battery-powered electronic control unit is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding failure of battery and shortening the life of control units in vehicles by integrating the electronic control unit with the battery is expected to restrain the growth of the market

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Table Of Contents: Global Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Delphi Technologies announced the availability of various electrified offerings for commercial vehicles, with the innovations offered for power electronics and electrification that are cost-effective and provide innovative benefits to the users. The new offerings will be built at the currently under construction facilities situated in Poland and China. The facility located in Poland will develop DC-DC converters, inverters and control units

In April 2019, Nidec Corporation announced that they had acquired OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. via a stock purchase agreement with OMRON Corporation. This acquisition is a strategic decision designed to improve its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities for the production of electric power steering motors, electric brake motors, electronic control units and other offerings. This strategy comes after observing the trend of the automotive industry adopting electrification

Competitive Analysis:

Global battery powered electronic control unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of battery powered electronic control unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

