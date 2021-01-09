Global Bare Metal Cloud Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.56 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Although bare metal cloud is not virtualized, it can still be delivered via a cloud-like service model. By combining cloud hosting with bare metal servers, the bare metal cloud has emerged out to be an effective medium for high-performance applications.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312768

– The advent of artificial intelligence is anticipated to boost the deployments of bare metal servers across a multitude of markets attributed to the fact that AI requires large data sets and significant processing speed and I/O power.

– The increasing necessity of Non-locking Compute and Storage Resources across the globe is also expected to boost the growth of the bare metal cloud market.

– As bare metal can enable to get control of the full stack and can optimize utilization and performance to a granular level, the future applications are expected to use the bare metal cloud instead of completely virtualized environments.

Scope of the Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Report

A bare metal cloud is a combination of characteristics of traditional hosting and virtualized cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). It offers on-demand capacity, where servers are deployed in less than an hour (usage-sensitive pricing). Billing is based on the amount of capacity committed or used; with minimal time increments (with a range from one hour to one month), and self-servicing, where enterprise customers deploy workloads via a portal.

Key Market Trends

BFSI to hold Significant Share

– The banking vertical predominantly requires bare-metal cloud services with the rise in the transactions and details related to them.

– Moreover, the critical need for high security and data protection during online banking, secure transactions, and access violations has also pushed the data traffic demanding the use of bare metal cloud solutions.

– Additionally, financial firms heavily rely on technology and data, in all aspects of their business. In areas, such as risk analytics, derivatives pricing, quantitative modeling, portfolio optimization, and bank stress-testing, the use of high-performance computing (HPC) for a quick performance of complex calculations on large data sets is becoming increasingly prevalent.

– Banks and brokers are anticipated to typically use HPC and grid computing for tasks, such as real-time risk management, as they handle thousands of transactions for clients around the world at any given moment.

– Proprietary trading outfits, meanwhile, often need HPC to run sophisticated models. These parameters are expected to drive the growth in the adoption of bare metal cloud in the sector.

North America to Hold Major Share

– The North American market is growing at a steady pace, owing to the major cloud initiatives taken by established economies, like the United States.

– The North American region has a significant dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to actively invest in the R&D activities, and thereby contributing to the development of new technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, mobility, DevOps, and social media.

– The rapid growth of start-up culture and cloud computing initiatives taken by major countries, such as the United States and Canada, are also responsible for the growth of the bare metal cloud market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The bare metal cloud market is witnessing an increase in the level of competition from both the start-ups as well as the leading global IaaS providers. Moreover, the leading companies in the market studied are broadening their addressable markets, by expanding product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications area.

– February 2019 – IBM Corporation announced new hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, integrate and manage applications and workloads seamlessly and with security across any public or private cloud and on-premises IT environment.

– March 2018 – IBM enabled the running of its Cloud Container Service, managed service based in Kubernetes on bare metal nodes, thus helping developers to choose their own bare metal machine configurations.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Internap Corporation

– Packet

– Scaleway Inc.

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– Rackspace Inc.

– CenturyLink, Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/bare-metal-cloud-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Necessity of Non-locking Compute and Storage Resources

4.4.2 Growing Interest in Open Compute Project (OCP)

4.4.3 Advent of Fabric Virtualization

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Premium Pricing Model

4.5.2 Stringent Cloud Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Enterprise Size

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By End-User Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Singapore

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Internap Corporation

6.1.4 Packet

6.1.5 Scaleway Inc.

6.1.6 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.7 Rackspace Inc.

6.1.8 CenturyLink, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312768

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155