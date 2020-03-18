Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SolarisBank

Sqaure

PayPal

Fidor Bank

Moven

Prosper

FinTechs

Braintree

OANDA

Currency Cloud

Intuit

Gemalto

Finexra

BOKU

Invoicera

Coinbase

Authy

Dwolla

GoCardless

iZettle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

API-based Bank-as-a-Service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Online Banks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

