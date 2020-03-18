Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SolarisBank
Sqaure
PayPal
Fidor Bank
Moven
Prosper
FinTechs
Braintree
OANDA
Currency Cloud
Intuit
Gemalto
Finexra
BOKU
Invoicera
Coinbase
Authy
Dwolla
GoCardless
iZettle
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227486
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
API-based Bank-as-a-Service
Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Online Banks
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227486
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 API-based Bank-as-a-Service
1.4.3 Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Online Banks
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Players by Market Size<
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155