Global Backup as a Service Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

This report examines the overall size of the backup as a service market, the state and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global backup market as a service by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Storing and securing corporate data as a backup is now a very lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. Backup as a service contains players that can offer customers a relatively unconventional but increasingly secure way to back up their precious data and use it in the event of a recovery process. This is done through the use of online portals and cloud servers. As with most key cloud service offerings, backup as a service can allow a customer to refer to a centralized system that is fully online and can therefore operate without internal infrastructure or assets.This can translate into overall cost and time savings for the customer in the long run. Rather than being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard drives and having to hire a specialized workforce for maintenance, a business can now simply benefit from the best possible backup as service model for them from a plethora of options.

One of the key trends in the backup-as-a-service market is the growing use of IoT. A huge amount of data is generated by the interaction of intelligent infrastructure and intelligent devices located worldwide. Similar to most other cloud-based solutions, backup as a service can fall under public or private models, with an increasing number of service providers also offering hybrid services to bring the best of both worlds. One of the most common phases when an organization can move to backup as a service model is when it has gone beyond its own legacy models.The market is mainly driven by North America due to large-scale industrialization and the large number of telecommunications and IT service providers based in this region. In addition,

In 2017, the size of the global backup-as-a-service market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.

This report focuses on key global players covered

CommVault

Symantec

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Backblaze

Hexistor

CA Technologies

Intronis

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

public cloud

Private cloud Hybrid cloud

Market segment by application, divided into

small enterprises

medium enterprises

large enterprises

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the backup as a service market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the backup as a service market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Backup as a service Manufacturers

Backup as a service Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Backup as a service Sub-component Manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the backup as a service market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

World backup as service market size, status and forecasts 2025

Chapter One: Presentation of the backup as a service sector

1.1 Presentation of the backup as a service market

1.1.1 Scope of the backup as a service product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global safeguard as a size of the services market and analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Safeguarding as a service market by type

1.3.1 Public cloud

1.3.2 Private cloud

1.3.3 Hybrid cloud

1.4 Backup as a service market by end users / applications

1.4.1 Small businesses

1.4.2 Medium-sized enterprises

1.4.3 Large companies

Chapter Two: Global Backup as a Service Competitor Analysis by Players

2.1 Saving as a size of the services market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Commvault

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Safeguard as a service revenue (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Symantec

3.2.1 Company profile

Continued….

