Global Backup as a Service Market 2020-2025 Size, Trends, Applications, Growth Factors, Strategies and Forecast Research

The Global Backup as a Service Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% by 2025. The study indicates that the high cost of deploying on-premise solution for disaster recovery is the key driver boosting the back up as a service market.

Cloud backup offers capabilities such as data retention, data protection, monitoring and reporting, and centralized management. Adoption of cloud backup services among the enterprises has increased due to its benefits, such as improved scalability, low infrastructure cost, faster deployments, improved productivity and performance, and decrease in business downtime and losses.

While there are some restraints that may affect the market growth includes, large dependency of businesses on outsourcing backup services by outside providers, data center performance, compliance issue and improper encryption of data.

The global Backup as a Service market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the dominant market share of the global BaaS market. The market is majorly driven by North America due to large-scale industrialization and large number of telecommunication and IT service providers based in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Alphabet, Amazon.com, Cisco Systems, IBM, Net App and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End User, and Product Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Product Type & End User, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Backup as a Service providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Global Backup as a Service Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

