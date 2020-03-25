Global Back Support Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025

This report examines the size of the global Back Support market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global backbone market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Orthopedic devices and back support are used to relieve people with musculoskeletal disorders, especially in the elderly and middle-aged population. They are also gaining popularity among athletes where the majority of injuries are related to the lower back or spine. To meet the evolving needs of customers, suppliers offer products with ergonomic designs made of comfortable and breathable materials.

The increasing number of sports injuries is one of the main growth drivers in the back support market. Most athletes suffer from chronic pain from injuries to the lumbar spine due to excessive physical activity. Injuries to the lower back and spine account for the majority of sports injuries. Over 69% of all adolescent athletes experience injuries to the lumbar spine and back, while adult athletes report discogenic disorders and muscle tension due to axial load, torsion and repetitive hyperextension, resulting in acute lower back pain.These factors are driving increased demand for back support belts, further stimulating the back support market for the treatment of sports injuries. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period.

In 2017, the size of the global Back Support market was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2018-2025.

global medical DJO Ossur

3M

ITA-MED

Bauerfeind

BSN …

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Older

Middle-Aged

Adolescent

Market segment by application, divided into over-the-counter orthopedic clinic hospitals

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Study and forecast the size of the Back Support market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Back Support market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Back Support Manufacturers

Back Support Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Back Support Sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Back Support market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

