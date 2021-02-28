Global Aviation MRO Market 2020 Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Key-Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Prospects and Forecast Till 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Aviation MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.
According to this study, over the next five years the Aviation MRO market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aviation MRO business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aviation MRO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Aviation MRO value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Line Maintenance Modification
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Military
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airbus Helicopters
Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
Leonardo S.p.A
Sikorsky Aircraft
Turbomeca (Safran)
Bell Helicopter
Heli-One
Honeywell Aerospace
Staero
StandardAero
Pratt & Whitney
Russian Helicopter
MTU Maintenance
RUAG Aviation
Robinson Helicopter
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Aviation MRO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Aviation MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aviation MRO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aviation MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Aviation MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Aviation MRO Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Aviation MRO Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Aviation MRO Segment by Type
2.2.1 Engine Maintenance
2.2.2 Components Maintenance
2.2.3 Airframe Heavy Maintenance
2.2.4 Line Maintenance Modification
2.3 Aviation MRO Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Aviation MRO Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Military
2.5 Aviation MRO Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Aviation MRO by Players
3.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Aviation MRO Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Aviation MRO by Regions
4.1 Aviation MRO Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Aviation MRO Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Aviation MRO Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Aviation MRO Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Aviation MRO by Countries
7.2 Europe Aviation MRO Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Aviation MRO Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Aviation MRO Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Aviation MRO Market Forecast
10.1 Global Aviation MRO Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Aviation MRO Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airbus Helicopters
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airbus Helicopters News
11.2 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.2.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC News
11.3 Leonardo S.p.A
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.3.3 Leonardo S.p.A Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Leonardo S.p.A News
11.4 Sikorsky Aircraft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.4.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Sikorsky Aircraft News
11.5 Turbomeca (Safran)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.5.3 Turbomeca (Safran) Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Turbomeca (Safran) News
11.6 Bell Helicopter
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.6.3 Bell Helicopter Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Bell Helicopter News
11.7 Heli-One
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.7.3 Heli-One Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Heli-One News
11.8 Honeywell Aerospace
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.8.3 Honeywell Aerospace Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Honeywell Aerospace News
11.9 Staero
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.9.3 Staero Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Staero News
11.10 StandardAero
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Aviation MRO Product Offered
11.10.3 StandardAero Aviation MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 StandardAero News
11.11 Pratt & Whitney
11.12 Russian Helicopter
11.13 MTU Maintenance
11.14 RUAG Aviation
11.15 Robinson Helicopter
11.16 Lufthansa Technik
11.17 GE Aviation
11.18 AFI KLM E&M
11.19 ST Aerospace
11.20 AAR Corp.
11.21 Rolls-Royce
11.22 SR Technics
11.23 SIA Engineering
11.24 Delta TechOps
11.25 Haeco
11.26 JAL Engineering
11.27 Ameco Beijing
11.28 TAP M&E
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
