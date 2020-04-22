Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Industry Analysis 2020, Share, Growth Trends, Top Companies, Technology, Applications, Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast Report 2026

This report focuses on the global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227489
The key players covered in this study
Enkei Corporation
The Carlstar Group
Ronal Group
Borbet GmbH
Maxion Wheels
CM Wheels
SSR Wheels
LKQ Corporation
Arconic
Automotive Wheels
BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik
Rays Engineering
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
13-15 Inch
16-18 Inch
19-21 Inch
Above 21 Inch
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-wheels-aftermarket-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 13-Chapter Fifteen: Inch
1.4.3 16-1Chapter Eight: Inch
1.4.4 19-2Chapter One: Inch
1.4.5 Above 2Chapter One: Inch
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Enkei Corporation
13.1.1 Enkei Corporation Company Details
13.1.2 Enkei Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Enkei Corporation Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.1.4 Enkei Corporation Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Enkei Corporation Recent Development
13.2 The Carlstar Group
13.2.1 The Carlstar Group Company Details
13.2.2 The Carlstar Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 The Carlstar Group Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.2.4 The Carlstar Group Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 The Carlstar Group Recent Development
13.3 Ronal Group
13.3.1 Ronal Group Company Details
13.3.2 Ronal Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Ronal Group Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.3.4 Ronal Group Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Ronal Group Recent Development
13.4 Borbet GmbH
13.4.1 Borbet GmbH Company Details
13.4.2 Borbet GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Borbet GmbH Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.4.4 Borbet GmbH Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Borbet GmbH Recent Development
13.5 Maxion Wheels
13.5.1 Maxion Wheels Company Details
13.5.2 Maxion Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Maxion Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.5.4 Maxion Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Maxion Wheels Recent Development
13.6 CM Wheels
13.6.1 CM Wheels Company Details
13.6.2 CM Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 CM Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.6.4 CM Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 CM Wheels Recent Development
13.7 SSR Wheels
13.7.1 SSR Wheels Company Details
13.7.2 SSR Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 SSR Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.7.4 SSR Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 SSR Wheels Recent Development
13.8 LKQ Corporation
13.8.1 LKQ Corporation Company Details
13.8.2 LKQ Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 LKQ Corporation Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.8.4 LKQ Corporation Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 LKQ Corporation Recent Development
13.9 Arconic
13.9.1 Arconic Company Details
13.9.2 Arconic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Arconic Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.9.4 Arconic Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Arconic Recent Development
13.10 Automotive Wheels
13.10.1 Automotive Wheels Company Details
13.10.2 Automotive Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Automotive Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
13.10.4 Automotive Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Automotive Wheels Recent Development
13.11 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik
10.11.1 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Company Details
10.11.2 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
10.11.4 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Recent Development
13.12 Rays Engineering
10.12.1 Rays Engineering Company Details
10.12.2 Rays Engineering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Rays Engineering Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction
10.12.4 Rays Engineering Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Rays Engineering Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227489
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155