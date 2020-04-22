Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Industry Analysis 2020, Share, Growth Trends, Top Companies, Technology, Applications, Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast Report 2026

This report focuses on the global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Enkei Corporation

The Carlstar Group

Ronal Group

Borbet GmbH

Maxion Wheels

CM Wheels

SSR Wheels

LKQ Corporation

Arconic

Automotive Wheels

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

Rays Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

13-15 Inch

16-18 Inch

19-21 Inch

Above 21 Inch

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 13-Chapter Fifteen: Inch

1.4.3 16-1Chapter Eight: Inch

1.4.4 19-2Chapter One: Inch

1.4.5 Above 2Chapter One: Inch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Enkei Corporation

13.1.1 Enkei Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Enkei Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Enkei Corporation Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.1.4 Enkei Corporation Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Enkei Corporation Recent Development

13.2 The Carlstar Group

13.2.1 The Carlstar Group Company Details

13.2.2 The Carlstar Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 The Carlstar Group Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.2.4 The Carlstar Group Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 The Carlstar Group Recent Development

13.3 Ronal Group

13.3.1 Ronal Group Company Details

13.3.2 Ronal Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ronal Group Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.3.4 Ronal Group Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ronal Group Recent Development

13.4 Borbet GmbH

13.4.1 Borbet GmbH Company Details

13.4.2 Borbet GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Borbet GmbH Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.4.4 Borbet GmbH Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Borbet GmbH Recent Development

13.5 Maxion Wheels

13.5.1 Maxion Wheels Company Details

13.5.2 Maxion Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Maxion Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.5.4 Maxion Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Maxion Wheels Recent Development

13.6 CM Wheels

13.6.1 CM Wheels Company Details

13.6.2 CM Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 CM Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.6.4 CM Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 CM Wheels Recent Development

13.7 SSR Wheels

13.7.1 SSR Wheels Company Details

13.7.2 SSR Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SSR Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.7.4 SSR Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SSR Wheels Recent Development

13.8 LKQ Corporation

13.8.1 LKQ Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 LKQ Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 LKQ Corporation Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.8.4 LKQ Corporation Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 LKQ Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Arconic

13.9.1 Arconic Company Details

13.9.2 Arconic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Arconic Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.9.4 Arconic Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Arconic Recent Development

13.10 Automotive Wheels

13.10.1 Automotive Wheels Company Details

13.10.2 Automotive Wheels Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Automotive Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

13.10.4 Automotive Wheels Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Automotive Wheels Recent Development

13.11 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

10.11.1 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Company Details

10.11.2 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

10.11.4 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik Recent Development

13.12 Rays Engineering

10.12.1 Rays Engineering Company Details

10.12.2 Rays Engineering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Rays Engineering Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Introduction

10.12.4 Rays Engineering Revenue in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Rays Engineering Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

