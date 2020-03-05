Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market Manufacturer Analysis And Segmentation From 2020-2026

Global automotive smart antenna market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TE Connectivity, Airgain, Inc., Calearo Antenne SPA, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Car Communication, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd, KATHREIN SE, Laird, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MD ELEKTRONIK, PulseLarsen Electronics, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Yokowo co., ltd., WISI Group among others.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications.

Smart antennas can be categorized into three major categories, SIMO (single input, multiple outputs), MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) and MISO (multiple inputs, single output). In SIMO antenna technology, single antenna is used at the source and multiple antennas are used at the destination. In MIMO antenna technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and destination both. In MISO technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and single antenna at the destination.

Smart antenna modules in automobiles comprises of one or more antenna(s) assemblies that contain multiple antenna types along with radio electronics and several RF, digital, analog I/O chips and circuits. Integrating antennas and M2M (machine-to-machine) modules into smart antennas results into applications involving user interfaces, sensors and database interaction.

Top Key Players in Automotive Smart Antenna Market Industry are:

Continental AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

HARADA INDUSTRY CO.

TE Connectivity

Airgain

Market Segmentation: Automotive Smart Antenna Market

The global automotive smart antenna market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, vehicle type, frequency and country.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into electronic control unit (ECU), transceivers (Bluetooth transceivers and Wi-Fi transceivers), wiring harness and others. In 2019, electronic control unit segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2018, Hirschmann Car Communication/TE Connectivity has announced its introduction of Remote Tuner Module the next step in vehicles’ radio technology. This new technology will be responsible for concentrating central radio functions at the rear of the vehicle in one place which results into simplification in entire antenna systems.

In April 2018, Hella launched its new joint venture with the company BHAP, deals in electronic components, as HELLA BHAP Electronics Co., Ltd. at Beijing Auto Show. This new joint venture will help Hella to expand its presence in the Chinese market.

In September 2018, Airgain, Inc. announced the release of OptumX antenna, a shot-glass MIMO LTE antenna. This product is expertise in delivering high performance and ultra-wide band dual LTE MIMO solution in robust form-factor.

In September 2018, Airgain, Inc. announced the release of MULTIMAX FV 5-in-1 & 6-in-1 antennas. These products are the extension in family of MULTIMAX FV which offer all in a compact enclosure such as range of configurations, support to dual MIMO LTE, and 3*3 MIMO Wi-Fi & multi-constellation GNSS.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into ICE vehicle (commercial vehicle, light duty vehicle and passenger car) and electric vehicle (battery-electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). In 2019, electric vehicle is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2019, Hella showcased its intelligent and safe mobility solutions at the North American International auto show which is the largest motor show in the USA. Hella showcased its automotive products which will make the driving safer, more comfortable and more environment friendly as a joint stand with the HBPO joint ventures and part of the AutoMobili-D exhibition in Detroit.

In September 2018, Airgain, Inc. announced the release of CENTURION family of 9-in-1 antennas in order to deliver high performance connectivity for fleet and public safety assets and vehicles.

In September 2018, Ficosa launched digital rear-view system for Audi e-tron model. This Camera Monitoring System developed by Ficosa has been made up of displays and cameras which replace the conventional external side mirrors and provides a new driving experience with more safety.

In December 2018, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. and DENSO Corporation have agreed to form a new company, named as BluE Nexus and will be focusing on developing and selling driving modules for electric vehicles. However, this formation of the new company will be completed by April 2019.

On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into high frequency (0.1 GHz-1GHz and 1GHz-2GHz), very high frequency (2GHz-3GHz and 3GHz-4GHz) and ultra-high frequency (4GHz-5.2GHz and 5.2GHz-5.9GHz). In 2019, ultra-high frequency segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2019, Continental AG has developed a new 5G-Hybrid-V2X Solution that integrates various and different vehicle-to-everything technologies like V2X. The introduced technology enables mobile network communication and direct data exchange at the same time.

Product Launch:

In January 2019, Schaffner introduced a new series of single-phase filters which extended the product portfolio of filter family FN 2070. These products were made in order to produce highest performance from single phase filters.

In January 2019, PulseLarsen Electronics introduced its new Tri-Band Antenna for all-bands radios which is ideal for public safety applications. This product is developed as a high performance whip antenna to be paired with all band radios Motorola’s APX8500 & Harris Unity XG.

In October 2018, Scahffner introduced a news series of RFI filters, FN 9255, dual stage and high-performance, with IEC inlet C14 and C20. This product has been made for high frequency products, above 30 MHz. These filters have got full international safety approvals and are compatible with RoHS II directive.

In October 2018, MD ELEKTRONIK had showcased its innovative future data transmission solutions for vehicles at 10th International Suppliers Fair which had the motto ‘Think Digital’ in Germany. The company unveiled its innovation towards safe data transmission solutions.

In August 2018, WISI Group has reduced its distribution cost for video content providers and broadcasters by introducing Smart Broadcast Platform Firefly. This innovation is a cost-effective and well-suited alternative to video delivery through antenna, satellite and dedicated lines because it has end-to-end solution and the proven http-based streaming protocol.

