Global Automotive Simulation Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Global Automotive Simulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.37 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant R&D activities undergoing in the market, with the usage of cloud computing for automotive simulation expected to be a factor for driving the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the automotive simulation market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., ESI Group, IPG Automotive GmbH, AVL, Aras, COMSOL INC., SIMUL8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Inc., SimScale, and The AnyLogic Company.

Global Automotive Simulation Market, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Software, Services), End Market (OEM, Automotive Component Manufacturers, Regulatory Bodies), Application (Prototyping, Testing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Simulation Market

Automotive simulation can be defined as the virtual reconstruction in a virtual environment of real automobile vehicles. It is a software-based technology that is used for cloning the external factors and predicts how a vehicle would interact with those factors. It is also used to teach the beginners to learn the basics of the vehicles and driving.

Market Drivers:

Innovative and constant technological advancements in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Constant R&D activities undergoing in the market along with the usage of cloud computing is also expected to be driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Constraints and complications related to real-time control in simulation activities is also expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of set standards and regulations is expected to pose as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Simulation Market

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Component

Software

Services

By End Market

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Automotive Component Manufacturers

Regulatory Bodies

By Application

Prototyping

Testing

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Automotive Simulation Market Industry are:

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Synopsys Inc.

The MathWorks Inc.

ESI Group

IPG Automotive GmbH

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Siemens AG announced the investment of USD 5 million into American Center for Mobility that includes hardware, software and support for the Willow Run autonomous testing simulation track.

In March 2018, ANSYS Inc. announced that they had reached an agreement to acquire OPTIS, which is expected to expand the technological capabilities of simulation processes and activities for ANSYS Inc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Simulation Market

Global automotive simulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive simulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Simulation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

