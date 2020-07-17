The global automotive rear spoiler market was valued over USD 2 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of greater than 7%. The growth of this market is expected to be driven by the rising awareness of fuel economy worldwide.

Rear spoilers used in vehicles are streamlined attachments that are intended to minimize unfavorable air current around the moving vehicle. Spoiler is utilized to lessen disturbance or drag. Front spoilers on the vehicle are named as air dams. Sports and hustling vehicles are regularly fitted with spoilers that make good optimal design required for high speed. At present, spoilers are used to upgrade the aesthetic appearance of the vehicle. Fundamentally, vehicles have spoilers to improve the stylish appearance and give streamlined advantages.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising stringency of emission norms for vehicles across the world is driving the growth of the market.

Growing inclination of towards sports model of cars among the consumers is a favorable factor driving the market growth.

Increasing government promotion of public transport for sustainable development is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Rising inbuilt rear spoilers, which are joined to the vehicle body, are presently getting basic in the car business which is a restraint in the market growth.

The unexplored markets of emerging economies and the use of latest technologies are opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Magna International, Thai Rung Union Car Plc., Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., P.U. Tech Spoiler, Plastic Omnium, AP Plasman Inc., SMP Automotive, Polytec Group, Rehau Ltd., Albar Industries Inc., Inoac Corporation, Inoac Corporation, and SRG Global. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The global automotive rear spoiler market has been segmented on the basis of

Fuels

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Vehicles

Passenger

Light Commercial

Materials

ABS Plastic

Carbon Fiber

Fiber Glass

Sheet Metal

Silicon

Technologies

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Reaction Injection Molding

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Overview Global Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

