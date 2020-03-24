Global Automotive Lubricants Market Report 2020, Latest Trends, Key Segments, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Regional Outlook till 2025

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Market Overview

The automotive lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are growing adoption of high-performance lubricants. On the other hand, extended drain intervals and the modest impact of electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

– Engine oil dominated the market and is expected to continue the growth during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market, followed by North America and Europe across the world with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China, India, the United States, and Russia, among others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage of Engine Oils

– Engine oils are widely used to lubricate internal combustion engines and are generally composed of 75-90% base oils and 10-25% additives.

– They are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and smooth operation of engine internals. They function by creating a thin film between the moving parts for enhancing the transfer of heat and reducing tension during the contact of parts.

– High-mileage engine oils are in demand lately, owing to the properties that help in the prevention of oil leaks and the reduction of oil consumption.

– Most of the light and heavy vehicle diesel and gasoline engines use 10W40 and 15W40 viscosity-grade oils, whereas, multi-grade oils, like 15W50 and 20W50, are used for aircraft engines

– The average age of vehicles has been increasing at a constant rate over the years. This factor provides an opportunity, in terms of the refill market. The increasing average age of passenger cars and the growing urban population in the developing countries are the factors expected to drive the market for engine oils

– Owing to the increased engine oil change intervals, technological advancements are imposing a threat to the growth of the engine oil segment, in terms of volume consumption. This trend is expected to continue to increase the usage of the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. In the region, China is the largest lubricant market and is expected to remain so in the coming years, irrespective of the economy witnessing slow economic growth.

– The government is focusing on replacing obsolete vehicles, in turn, increasing the demand for improved and high performance lubricants. Whereas, India is the second-largest lubricant market in the region and the third-largest in the world.

– Indonesia is one of the major consumers of lubricants in the ASEAN region. Japan is the fifth-largest consumer of lubricants in the world.

– The Japanese automotive industry has been witnessing slow growth from the past two years, primarily due to the drastic drop in the sale and production of motor vehicles.

– The global market for automotive lubricants is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive lubricants market is fragmented, with intense competition among the top players. These major companies include Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, BP p.l.c., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Total, among others.

Companies Mentioned:

– AMSOIL INC

– Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

– BP p.l.c. (Castrol)

– Chevron Corporation

– China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– FUCHS

– Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd.

– Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group)

– HPCL

– Illinois Tool Works Inc.

– Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

– JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

– Kluber Lubrication

– LUKOIL

– Motul

– Petrobras

– PETRONAS Lubricants International

– Phillips 66 Company

– PT Petramina (Persero)

– Repsol

– Royal Dutch Shell

– SK Lubricants Co. Ltd

– Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol International Ltd)

– Total

– Valvoline LLC

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of High-performance Lubricants

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Extended Drain Intervals

4.2.2 Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids

5.1.3 General Industrial Oil

5.1.4 Gear Oil

5.1.5 Grease

5.1.6 Process Oil

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Philippines

5.2.1.6 Indonesia

5.2.1.7 Malaysia

5.2.1.8 Thailand

5.2.1.9 Vietnam

5.2.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Turkey

5.2.3.7 Spain

5.2.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Chile

5.2.4.4 Colombia

5.2.4.5 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Qatar

5.2.5.4 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.5 Morocco

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Share Analysis**

7.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 AMSOIL INC

7.3.2 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

7.3.3 BP p.l.c. (Castrol)

7.3.4 Chevron Corporation

7.3.5 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

7.3.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.3.7 FUCHS

7.3.8 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd.

7.3.9 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group)

7.3.10 HPCL

7.3.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

7.3.12 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

7.3.13 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

7.3.14 Kluber Lubrication

7.3.15 LUKOIL

7.3.16 Motul

7.3.17 Petrobras

7.3.18 PETRONAS Lubricants International

7.3.19 Phillips 66 Company

7.3.20 PT Petramina (Persero)

7.3.21 Repsol

7.3.22 Royal Dutch Shell

7.3.23 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd

7.3.24 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol International Ltd)

7.3.25 Total

7.3.26 Valvoline LLC

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

