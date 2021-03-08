Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size, Industry Growth Status And Opportunities For Leading Players 2020 – 2025

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the heavy commercial vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive drive shaft market are Melrose Industries PLC., Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Bailey Morris Limited, D& F Propshafts, Dana Limited, Hyundai Wia, Meritor, Inc., Neapco Inc, Nexteer Automotive, Metal Powder Products Company, The Timken Company, Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd., Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd., Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market By Type (Propeller Shaft, Haft Shaft), Industry (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-automotive-drive-shaft-market&skp

Market Definition: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Drive shaft is also known as tailshaft, propeller shaft, cardan shaft or driving shaft. It takes the power from the engine and delivers it to the wheels. They are the device which is used to drive the car. To absorb the torque of the engine it need to be strong and should be lightweight so that it can reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. For the smooth driveline performance, it should be balanced properly and should spin equal to the torque. They are not used in wheel drive cars and are found in 4WD and AWD cars.

Market Drivers:

When is enclosed in a tube they requires less maintenance as compared to chain systems.

The drive system is less likely to get jammed.

Market Restraints:

Replacing drive shaft can be very expensive which is restraining the market.

They are heavier in weight.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

By Type

Propeller Shaft

Haft Shaft

By Industry

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Melrose Industries PLC.

Advanced Composite Products & Technology Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Bailey Morris Limited

D& F Propshafts

Dana Limited

Hyundai Wia

Meritor Inc.

Neapco Inc

Nexteer Automotive

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-automotive-drive-shaft-market&skp

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Dana launched lightweight driveshaft for heavy- duty commercial vehicles- SPL 250 Lite driveshaft. This new product is 25 pounds lighter than other competitive drive shafts and its torque rating is 18,439 lb. The lower numeric axle ratios will support engine downspeeding and will improve fuel efficiency.

In November 2016, Yukon Gear & Axle launched drive shaft for the jeep and off- road vehicle. This driver shaft is made from latest technologies for higher strength and longer life.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Global automotive drive shaft market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive drive shaft market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]