Global Automotive Body Parts Market Share and Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Players

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Automotive Body Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Automotive Body Parts include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
In 2018, the global Automotive Body Parts market size was 1970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Delphi Automotive
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
BorgWarner Inc.
Hyundai-WIA Corp.
Magneti Marelli
Samvardhana Motherson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Driveline & Powertrain
Interiors & Exteriors
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Other Parts
Market segment by Application, split into
OEM
Aftermarket
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Body Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Body Parts development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
