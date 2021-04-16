Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market is anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2026 with Growth, Share and Size

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market

Global automotive blind spot detection system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.08 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing usage of autonomous systems and components in vehicles.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive blind spot detection system market are Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Xiamen Australia Shida Electronics Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Auto-i, Valeo, Ficosa Internacional SA, PRECO Electronics, Siemens, Mobileye, s.m.s, smart microwave sensors GmbH (smartmicro), HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Samvardhana Motherson Group among others.

This report studies Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV), Technology (Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Others), End-Users (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Class (Entry Level, Mid-Market, Luxury), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market

Blind spot detection system is the integration of sensors, components and accessories on the vehicles in combination so that the driver can be informed of vehicles/obstacles approaching or in close proximity of the vehicle at the blind side of the driver. These components generally include sensors, mirrors, alarms even visualization systems which provide the driver enhanced control and protection of their blind-side.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of safety services and technologies which has been a result of stringent regulations provided by the governments to avoid collisions and accidents, fosters the growth of the market

Advancements of components, sensors, technologies resulting in the drivers and vehicles to be better equipped for avoiding any incidences of accidents, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Focus of manufacturers of vehicles to meet the standards set by different authorities regarding safety of vehicles and exceed these standards to enhance the features of their vehicles, which leads to growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Incidences regarding systems malfunctioning, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Inability of these systems to work in testing/difficult environmental conditions such as rainfall, snowfall, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced the availability of “24-GHz submillimetre-wave rear and side radar sensor” developed for use in Toyota’s 2018 version of Camry which will be made available from July 2017. These sensors are aimed at enhancing the detection capabilities of obstacles while having the control of autonomous braking systems so that incidences of any collisions can be reduced.

In December 2016, Analog Devices, Inc. announced that they had acquired “solid-state laser beam steering technology” from Vescent Photonics. This acquisition will help Analog in providing specialised services for autonomous driving and vehicle safety as this technology will better innovate the LiDAR systems and sensors currently available.

Competitive Analysis

Global automotive blind spot detection system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive blind spot detection system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

