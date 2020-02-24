Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, raising the initial estimated value of USD 26.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 50.8 billion by 2025. Increasing safety features and introduction of safety laws by the authorities are one of the major factors for the rise in demand of the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., WABCO, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., ADVICS CO.LTD., Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Brembo, Federal-Mogul LLC, Knorr-Bremse.

This report studies Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Sub-Systems (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Hydraulic Unit), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Anti-lock braking system offers the driver safe braking mechanisms and help in steering and handling of the vehicle. These systems prevent the vehicles from slipping even on wet surfaces, and offer plenty of benefits such as reduced braking time and distance as well as reduction of tier wear and tear.

North America had the highest market share of 38% globally. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate due to the significant presence of two-wheelers in the area and the regulations set forth by the authorities regarding the installation of anti-lock braking systems in two-wheelers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of anti-lock braking systems in two wheelers will drive the market growth high significantly

Increase in global vehicle sales has directly affected the market of Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System as the authorities have regulated the inclusions of these systems in the vehicles as compulsory

Market Restraints:

High cost of maintenance and change in cost of raw materials will be one of the factors for restricted market growth

Presence of counterfeit parts and their low cost as compared to genuine manufacturers part is expected to restrict the market growth

Market Overview

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market forecasting to 2025

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

The global automotive anti-lock braking system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive anti-lock braking system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

