Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Demands, Opportunities Trends & Forecast till 2025

Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.The overlaid sensory information can be constructive (i.e. additive to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e. masking of the natural environment) and is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment.In this way, augmented reality alters one’s ongoing perception of a real-world environment, whereas virtual reality completely replaces the user’s real-world environment with a simulated one.Augmented reality is related to two largely synonymous terms: mixed reality and computer-mediated reality.
According to this study, over the next five years the Augmented Reality Mobile Games market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Augmented Reality Mobile Games business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Augmented Reality Mobile Games market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Augmented Reality Mobile Games value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Geographical Location-based
None Geographical Location-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Mobile Phones
Tabelt
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Niantic
Sony
Six to Start
Nordau Creative
Machine Zone
Microsoft
Tencent
Netease
Supercell
Netmarble
King Digital Entertainment
EA Mobile
Mixi
GungHo Online Entertainment
Nintendo
Jam City
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Augmented Reality Mobile Games market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Augmented Reality Mobile Games market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Augmented Reality Mobile Games players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Augmented Reality Mobile Games with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Augmented Reality Mobile Games submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Segment by Type
2.2.1 Geographical Location-based
2.2.2 None Geographical Location-based
2.3 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Segment by Application
2.4.1 Mobile Phones
2.4.2 Tabelt
2.5 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games by Players
3.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Augmented Reality Mobile Games by Regions
4.1 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Augmented Reality Mobile Games by Countries
7.2 Europe Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality Mobile Games by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Forecast
10.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Niantic
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.1.3 Niantic Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Niantic News
11.2 Sony
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.2.3 Sony Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Sony News
11.3 Six to Start
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.3.3 Six to Start Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Six to Start News
11.4 Nordau Creative
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.4.3 Nordau Creative Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Nordau Creative News
11.5 Machine Zone
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.5.3 Machine Zone Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Machine Zone News
11.6 Sony
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.6.3 Sony Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Sony News
11.7 Microsoft
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.7.3 Microsoft Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Microsoft News
11.8 Tencent
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.8.3 Tencent Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Tencent News
11.9 Netease
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.9.3 Netease Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Netease News
11.10 Supercell
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Augmented Reality Mobile Games Product Offered
11.10.3 Supercell Augmented Reality Mobile Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Supercell News
11.11 Netmarble
11.12 King Digital Entertainment
11.13 EA Mobile
11.14 Mixi
11.15 GungHo Online Entertainment
11.16 Nintendo
11.17 Jam City
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
