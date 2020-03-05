Global Augmented Reality Market Size, Industry Growth Status And Opportunities For Leading Players 2020 – 2025

Global augmented reality market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 91.01 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for AR in e-commerce and healthcare, rising investments and the increasing availability of cloud-based services.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global augmented reality market are Google, Microsoft, PTC, Wikitude GmbH, DAQRI, Magic Leap, Inc, Zugara, Inc, Upskill, MAXST Co, Ltd, Atheer, Inc, Pristine Inc, Marxent, Inglobe Technologies, Ultrahaptics Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Catchoom Technologies S L, Sony Mobile Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Meta View, Inc, Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO, LTD, SMARTsurg, Dynabook Americas, Inc, RealWear, Inc, VUZIX and Epson America, Inc. amongst others.

Global Augmented Reality Market By Type (Marker-Based Augmented Reality, Marker-Less Augmented Reality), Technology (Monitor-Based Technology, Near-Eye-Based Technology), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type (Augmented Reality Devices, Head-Up Display, Handheld Device), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Augmented Reality Market

Augmented reality (AR) is the merger of the real-world environment that enhances the components of the real world by merging it with the computer generated or virtual perceived information, display, sound and text. Augmented reality uses the existing real time environment and adds on new sound, effects, and graphics to enhance the effect and user experience.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand and use of smartphones would drive the demand for augmented reality market

Growth of digitalization and increased demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare industry boosts the demand for AR in healthcare

Rising smartphone penetration, the launch of 4G networks, and growing popularity of e-commerce

Technological advancements in the field of IoT, AI and cloud based services

Rising investments by companies in the AR market coupled with their rising interests accelerates the growth

Market Restraints:

Variations in infrastructure quality across the globe hinders the growth of this market

Lack of complete freedom in usage of AR in smartphones and other miniature devices due to their operating capacity

The navigation reliability of AR in application is affected due to the limited user interface

Segmentation: Global Augmented Reality Market

By Type

Marker-Based Augmented Reality

Marker-Less Augmented Reality

By Technology

Monitor-Based Technology

Near-Eye-Based Technology

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Device Type

Augmented Reality Devices

Head-Up Display

Handheld Device

By Application

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Augmented Reality Market Industry are:

Google

Microsoft

PTC

Wikitude GmbH

DAQRI

Magic Leap Inc

Zugara

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Apple acquired Akonia Holographics, a company that manufactures lenses and frames for augmented reality smart glasses. These lenses wold provide a higher resolution and wider view of images. With this acquisition, other competitors would also dive into the use of AR; therefore the entire market for AR would expand exponentially in the forecasted period.

In March 2018, PTC launched Creo AR Design Share solution, which facilitates designer and engineering of products by utilizing AR in designing and development of their products. Creo allows for companies to instantly design their product, share the design and link with employees and engineers anywhere around the globe. It enables designers to showcase their product on a full scale and in-real context, such that the product is brought to life which help companies save on their energy, time, money and resources. With such new and varied application of AR in product designing, the AR market is estimated to witness a healthy growth rate in the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis:

Global augmented reality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of augmented reality market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Augmented Reality Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

