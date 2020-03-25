Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2128570

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ASAP Systems

Chekhra Business Solutions

Datalogic

EMS Barcode Solutions

Epicor Software Corporation

GigaTrak

JDA Software

Lowry solutions

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RedBeam

Honeywell International

SAP SE

Stanley Black & Decker

Tenna

Trimble

TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack)

Ubisense Group

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Jolly Technologies

Brilliant Info Systems

Windward Software





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services





Market segment by Application, Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions can be split into

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Manufacturers

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-asset-tracking-and-inventory-management-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions

1.1 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Services

1.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 BFSI

1.4.3 IT & Telecom

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Hospitality

1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.7 Chemical

1.4.8 Energy & Utilities

1.4.9 Oil & Gas

1.4.10 Others

n

Chapter Two: Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ASAP Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Chekhra Business Solutions

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Datalogic

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 EMS Barcode Solutions

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Epicor Software Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 GigaTrak

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 JDA Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Lowry solutions

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Microsoft Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Oracle Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 RedBeam

3.12 Honeywell International

3.13 SAP SE

3.14 Stanley Black & Decker

3.15 Tenna

3.16 Trimble

3.17 TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack)

3.18 Ubisense Group

3.19 Wasp Barcode Technologies

3.20 Zebra Technologies Corporation

3.21 Jolly Technologies

3.22 Brilliant Info Systems

3.23 Windward Software

n

Chapter Four: Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions

n

Chapter Five: United States Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Dynamics

12.1 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Opportunities

12.2 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2128570

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155