Global Asset Management IT Solution Market Analysis by Enterprise-Services, Investment-Opportunities, Business Growth Prospects and Forecast to 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Asset Management IT Solution market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Asset Management IT Solution market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Asset Management IT Solution market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Asset Management IT Solution market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Asset Management IT Solution market. The Asset Management IT Solution market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

Asset Management IT Solution is an infrastructure and process that guides software users in the organization to effectively manage, control, and protect the entire lifecycle of the purchase, distribution, maintenance, use, and retirement of software assets. The goal is to manage, control, and protect the software assets of an organization, including managing the risks associated with using other software assets.

Software asset management is a scientific management approach that is the sum of a set of policies and procedures that help to make the most of software. Software asset management is an organic system that advocates the management of software as a software user’s assets with a sound management model and appropriate technical support system.

In 2018, the global Asset Management IT Solution market size was 850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1280 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Asset Management IT Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Management IT Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

FundCount

SoftTarget

SimCorp Inc

QED Financial System

eFront Financial Solutions

Broadridge Investment Management Solutions

ProTrak International

SunGard Financials

CreditPoint Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Data Management

Data Integration

Reporting Solutions & Services

Operation Support & Monitoring

Application Development & Maintenance

Resource Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Portfolio Management

Compliance

Risk Management

Client Statements & Reporting

Trade Order Management

Workflow Automation

Benchmarking

Cash Flow & Accounting

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Asset Management IT Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Asset Management IT Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Management IT Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Asset Management IT Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Enterprise Data Management

1.4.3 Data Integration

1.4.4 Reporting Solutions & Services

1.4.5 Operation Support & Monitoring

1.4.6 Application Development & Maintenance

1.4.7 Resource Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asset Management IT Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Portfolio Management

1.5.3 Compliance

1.5.4 Risk Management

1.5.5 Client Statements & Reporting

1.5.6 Trade Order Management

1.5.7 Workflow Automation

1.5.8 Benchmarking

1.5.9 Cash Flow & Accounting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Asset Management IT Solution Market Size

2.2 Asset Management IT Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Asset Management IT Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Asset Management IT Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Asset Management IT Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Asset Management IT Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Asset Management IT Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Asset Management IT Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in China

7.3 China Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

7.4 China Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in India

10.3 India Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

10.4 India Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Asset Management IT Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Asset Management IT Solution Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Asset Management IT Solution Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

12.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Recent Development

12.2 FundCount

12.2.1 FundCount Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.2.4 FundCount Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 FundCount Recent Development

12.3 SoftTarget

12.3.1 SoftTarget Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.3.4 SoftTarget Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SoftTarget Recent Development

12.4 SimCorp Inc

12.4.1 SimCorp Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.4.4 SimCorp Inc Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SimCorp Inc Recent Development

12.5 QED Financial System

12.5.1 QED Financial System Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.5.4 QED Financial System Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 QED Financial System Recent Development

12.6 eFront Financial Solutions

12.6.1 eFront Financial Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.6.4 eFront Financial Solutions Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 eFront Financial Solutions Recent Development

12.7 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions

12.7.1 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.7.4 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Broadridge Investment Management Solutions Recent Development

12.8 ProTrak International

12.8.1 ProTrak International Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.8.4 ProTrak International Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 ProTrak International Recent Development

12.9 SunGard Financials

12.9.1 SunGard Financials Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.9.4 SunGard Financials Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SunGard Financials Recent Development

12.10 CreditPoint Software

12.10.1 CreditPoint Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Asset Management IT Solution Introduction

12.10.4 CreditPoint Software Revenue in Asset Management IT Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CreditPoint Software Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

