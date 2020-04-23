Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2020 Revenue Impacting Solutions and Rising Opportunities | Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Apple

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that are credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Competitors

In this section, various Intelligence Robots industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Intelligence Robots Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Key Market Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Robots

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

Hardware and

Software

The hardware is sub segmented into

storage devices,

network devices and

processors

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into

industrial and

service robot

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

BFSI,

Research and academia,

Transportation,

Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising)

Based on technology, the market is segmented into

Machine learning,

Natural language processing (NLP), and

Context awareness and computer vision