Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market 2020 Future Growth Outlook | Know In-depth about Key Players Like NVIDIA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,787.2 million by 2025 from USD 21.21 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Recent Industry Developments

In 2016 artificial intelligence and machine learning emerging as the next big technology has seen a race for artificial intelligence, with a number of acquisitions and large technology vendors such as IBM, Google and Amazon are launching a new artificial intelligence-enabled product.

In 2017, Teknowlogi Launches a first cloud-based solution built on artificial intelligence for the logistics industry. It is a next-generation platform category, representing a much-needed advancement for traditional industry logistics system.

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant , Risk Management, Freight Brokerage and Others),

Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food & Beverages and Others),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players

NVIDIA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Networks, FedEx, DHL, H. Robinson, E2open, RELEX Solutions, Teknowlogi, Presenso, Fraight AI, FedEx Supply Chain, Deutsche Post, Alibaba Group, SoftBank Group, Baidu, Inc., Salesforce, Interactions LLC, Lexalytics, Inc., FedEx Express Canada, Next IT, RetailNext, Sentient Technologies, ViSenze – AI for Visual Commerce, Amazon Web Services and others.

A methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players

A strong research methodology used in this Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain report consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis.

This Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain report analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors

Analytical study of this Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

What are the challenges major manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To perform this Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

