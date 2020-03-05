Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new artificial intelligence in manufacturing Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market include Bosch, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Management Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Siemens Ag. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising adoption of IoT (Internet Of Things) and increasingly large and complex data sets is driving market growth. Growing usage of computer vision cameras is again accelerating market growth. On the other hand, lack of awareness and technology integration among workers may restrict market growth. Whereas, increasing adoption in developing regions and development of smarter robots are likely to offer an opportunity during the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of artificial intelligence in manufacturing.

Market Segmentation

The broad artificial intelligence in manufacturingmarket has been sub-grouped into deployment, technology, application and industry. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Machine Learning (ML)

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

Material Movement

Predictive Maintenance And Machinery Inspection

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control & Reclamation

By Industry

Semiconductor And Electronics

Energy And Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals And Machine Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

