Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market 2020 Positive Outlook and Future Growth Strategies | Eminent Players are Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, General Electric, Thales

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is expected to reach USD 2209.03 million by 2025 , from USD 110.4 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 45.4% forecast to 2025.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Use of big data in aerospace industry

Significant increase in capital investments by aviation companies

Rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services in aviation industry

Increasing adoption of AI to improve customer services

Key Segmentation: Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services),

By Equipment (Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM, VMM),

By Vertical (Industrial, Automotive),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

Some of the major players operating in the global artificial intelligence in aviation market are Intel, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, General Electric, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Garmin., GE, IRIS Automation, Kittyhawk, Neurala, Northrop Grumman, Pilot AI Labs among others.

Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research

Data triangulation – This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Primary Respondents, Demand Side

