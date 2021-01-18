Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.08 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 45% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With the increasing number of enterprises and competition among them, companies are rigorously trying to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to their application, business, analytics, and services.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312888

– Moreover, companies are trying to reduce their operational cost to increase profit margins, due to which Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is gaining more prominence over the cloud. Notably, companies are more interested in cloud-based machine learning, which helps in experimenting with their offerings.

– Furthermore, industry players are rapidly integrating new sets of capabilities. For instance, in July 2018, Google announced the incorporation of more AI features to its cloud, which is expected to attract more consumers, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

– Additionally, Mindtree is offering AI solution to the banks in collaboration with machine-learning- powered platform by Tookitaki, which helps in detecting crimes associated with financial activities. As a result, it is likely to foster market growth over the next few years.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Report

Artificial Intelligence as a Service is a third party offering of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. AI as a service allows enterprises to experiment with AI for various actions without large initial investment extremely low risk. Experimentation empowers the sampling of multiple public cloud platforms to test different machine learning algorithms. Different AI provider platforms offer a number of styles of machine learning and AI that can be integrated with an organization’s AI needs since organizations need to evaluate features and pricing to see what works for them and what doesn’t.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Highest Share

– In recent years, AI technology has been increasingly adopted in the BFSI industry, primarily to enhance operational efficiency and enable rich consumer experience. AI is at the forefront of all innovations and will continue to remain so in 2019-2020.

– In the BFSI industry, AI is mainly used as chatbots, algorithmic trading, fraud detection, and customer recommendation. Banks, such as RBS, are implementing chatbots, which is likely to compel other financial institutions to invest in similar technology. As a result, it is expected to create demand for AI-based solutions, which, in turn, is expected to boost the investment by the industry players, thereby, fostering the market growth, over the next six years.

– Artificial intelligence in finance can act as a powerful ally when it comes to analysing real-time activities in any environment. The accurate predictions and forecasts that it provides are based on multiple variables, vital to business planning.

– For Instance, a US leasing company, Crest Financial, used artificial intelligence on the Amazon Web Services platform and immediately saw a significant improvement in risk analysis, without facing any deployment delays associated with traditional data science methods.

– Artificial Intelligence can also provide a faster, more accurate and unbiased assessment of a potential borrower, at a lower cost, by accounting for a wider variety of factors, which leads to a better-informed, data-backed decision.

– For example, Automobile lending companies in the U.S. have reported success with AI for their lending activities as well. A report by Zest Finance shows that atop auto lender in the US was able to cut losses by 23% annually bringing AI on board.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– The global investment in artificial intelligence is rapidly increasing, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the healthcare industry in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, is rapidly expanding. Due to this, the scope and demand for artificial intelligence in the industry is increasing. As a result, the region is expected to have a substantial investment opportunity, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

– Notably, the top tech giants across the world, offering AI services, are opening research labs in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to ascend the employment and tap more potential consumers.

– For instance, in January 2019, Microsoft announced the largest artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) lab in China, in a bid to target the region’s growing business sectors, ranging from manufacturing to healthcare. Also, in December 2017, Google announced the opening of its artificial intelligence (AI) research center in China

– Emerging countries, like India and Taiwan, are heavily investing in adopting new AI-based services or models, further expanding the application scope of the studied market. According to Business Next, in Taiwan, startups are developing AI-inspired software that calculates the best times to clean solar panels, thereby, increasing power generation by more than 15%.

Competitive Landscape

The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market is fragmented, with most companies focusing on a silo approach to developing solutions. Going forward, AI will be increasingly embedded within many systems and applications in everything from data management to retail shopping. The fragmented market has a vast number of players who have been making efforts to increase its market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development.

– March 2019 – Bengaluru based EdTech company, CarveNiche Technologies entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft for its customizable Math learning solution. The programme titled- beGalileo, allows students from class 1 to 10 to learn maths using Artificial Intelligence. With the hosting on the Microsoft Azure cloud, the solution will now be easily accessible to students and schools, on any device, from anywhere around the globe.

– March 2019 – McDonald announced the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, an artificial intelligence company based in New York and Tel Aviv, for USD 300 million. The acquisition will give McDonalds data on what purchases are most popular with consumers, and help it design solutions for a more customized experience.

– January 2019 – Sonasoft Corp., a leader in innovative eDiscovery and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced the acquisition of Hotify Inc. Hotify Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company and is the developer of NuGene, an AI cloud-based platform that adds intelligence to solve many industry-specific challenges.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Microsoft Corporation

– Google LLC

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– salesforce.com, inc.

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– H2O.ai

– Baidu Inc

– SAP SE

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Predictive and Analytics Solutions

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Enhancing Consumer Experience

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Risks Associated with Data Breaches And Hacks

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Public

5.1.2 Private

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Organisation Size

5.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprise

5.2.2 Large Enterprise

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 IT and Telecom

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Energy

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 salesforce.com, inc.

6.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 H2O.ai

6.1.9 Baidu Inc

6.1.10 SAP SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312888

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155