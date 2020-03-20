Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size Will Reach 2580 Million $ by 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in EducationIndustry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, AI in Education market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 38.88% from 140 million $ in 2015 to 375 million $ in 2018, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, AI in Education market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the AI in Education will reach 2580 million $.
This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Major Player Detail
Ibm
Pearson
Microsoft
Aws
Nuance Communications
Cognizant
Osmo
Quantum Adaptive Learning
Querium Corporation
Third Space Learning
Aleks
Blackboard
Bridgeu
Carnegie Learning
Century
Cognii
Dreambox Learning
Elemental Path
Fishtree
Jellynote
Jenzabar
Knewton
Luilishuo
Metacog
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7): Type Segmentation
(Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, , , )
Industry Segmentation
(Virtual Facilitators And Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Content Delivery Systems, Fraud And Risk Management, )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: Trend (2018-2023)
Section 9: Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
Table of Content
Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Product Definition
Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Chapter Three: Manufacturer Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Business Introduction
Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Chapter Five: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Chapter Six: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Chapter Seven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Chapter Eight: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Forecast 2018-2023
Chapter Nine: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Segmentation Product Type
Chapter Ten: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Segmentation Industry
Chapter Eleven: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Cost of Production Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Conclusion
