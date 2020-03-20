Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size Will Reach 2580 Million $ by 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in EducationIndustry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, AI in Education market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 38.88% from 140 million $ in 2015 to 375 million $ in 2018, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, AI in Education market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the AI in Education will reach 2580 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Sale, Discounts on Reports Check for [email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/offers

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/309551

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

Section 1: Definition

Section (2 3): Major Player Detail

Google

Ibm

Pearson

Microsoft

Aws

Nuance Communications

Cognizant

Osmo

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Querium Corporation

Third Space Learning

Aleks

Blackboard

Bridgeu

Carnegie Learning

Century

Cognii

Dreambox Learning

Elemental Path

Fishtree

Jellynote

Jenzabar

Knewton

Luilishuo

Metacog

Single User License Copy and other purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/309551

Section 4: Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7): Type Segmentation

(Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, , , )

Industry Segmentation

(Virtual Facilitators And Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Content Delivery Systems, Fraud And Risk Management, )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: Trend (2018-2023)

Section 9: Type Detail

Section 10: Downstream Consumer

Section 11: Cost Structure

Section 12: Conclusion

Table of Content

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Product Definition

Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Chapter Three: Manufacturer Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Business Introduction

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Chapter Six: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Chapter Seven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Chapter Eight: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Forecast 2018-2023

Chapter Nine: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Segmentation Product Type

Chapter Ten: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Segmentation Industry

Chapter Eleven: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Cost of Production Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

List of tables

Chart and Figure

Figure AI in Education from Google

Chart 2015-2018 Global Major Player AI in Education Business Revenue (Million USD)

Chart 2015-2018 Global Major Player AI in Education Business Revenue Share

Chart Google AI in Education Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2015-2018

Chart Google AI in Education Business Distribution

Chart Google Interview Record (Partly)

Figure Google AI in Education Picture

Chart Google AI in Education Business Profile

Table Google AI in Education Specification

Chart Ibm AI in Education Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2015-2018

Chart Ibm AI in Education Business Distribution

Chart Ibm Interview Record (Partly)

Figure Ibm AI in Education Picture

Chart Ibm AI in Education Business Overview

Table Ibm AI in Education Specification

Chart Pearson AI in Education Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2015-2018

Chart Pearson AI in Education Business Distribution

Chart Pearson Interview Record (Partly)

Figure Pearson AI in Education Picture

Chart Pearson AI in Education Business Overview

Table Pearson AI in Education Specification continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

https://www.arcognizance.com/