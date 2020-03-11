Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Atomwise, Inc.

Deep Genomics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI

Exscientia

Cyclica

BIOAGE

Numerate

NuMedii

Envisagenics

twoXAR

OWKIN, Inc.

XtalPi

Verge Genomics

BERG LLC

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Type

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.5.3 Contract Research Organizations

1.5.4 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Revenue in 2019

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 Google

13.3.1 Google Company Details

13.3.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.3.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Google Recent Development

13.4 NVIDIA Corporation

13.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 NVIDIA Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 NVIDIA Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.4.4 NVIDIA Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Atomwise, Inc.

13.5.1 Atomwise, Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Atomwise, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Atomwise, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.5.4 Atomwise, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Atomwise, Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Deep Genomics

13.6.1 Deep Genomics Company Details

13.6.2 Deep Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Deep Genomics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.6.4 Deep Genomics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Deep Genomics Recent Development

13.7 Cloud Pharmaceuticals

13.7.1 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.7.2 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.7.4 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.8 Insilico Medicine

13.8.1 Insilico Medicine Company Details

13.8.2 Insilico Medicine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Insilico Medicine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.8.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Insilico Medicine Recent Development

13.9 BenevolentAI

13.9.1 BenevolentAI Company Details

13.9.2 BenevolentAI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 BenevolentAI Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.9.4 BenevolentAI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 BenevolentAI Recent Development

13.10 Exscientia

13.10.1 Exscientia Company Details

13.10.2 Exscientia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Exscientia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

13.10.4 Exscientia Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Exscientia Recent Development

13.11 Cyclica

10.11.1 Cyclica Company Details

10.11.2 Cyclica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cyclica Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.11.4 Cyclica Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cyclica Recent Development

13.12 BIOAGE

10.12.1 BIOAGE Company Details

10.12.2 BIOAGE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 BIOAGE Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.12.4 BIOAGE Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 BIOAGE Recent Development

13.13 Numerate

10.13.1 Numerate Company Details

10.13.2 Numerate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Numerate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.13.4 Numerate Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Numerate Recent Development

13.14 NuMedii

10.14.1 NuMedii Company Details

10.14.2 NuMedii Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 NuMedii Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.14.4 NuMedii Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 NuMedii Recent Development

13.15 Envisagenics

10.15.1 Envisagenics Company Details

10.15.2 Envisagenics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Envisagenics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.15.4 Envisagenics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Envisagenics Recent Development

13.16 twoXAR

10.16.1 twoXAR Company Details

10.16.2 twoXAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 twoXAR Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.16.4 twoXAR Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 twoXAR Recent Development

13.17 OWKIN, Inc.

10.17.1 OWKIN, Inc. Company Details

10.17.2 OWKIN, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 OWKIN, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.17.4 OWKIN, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 OWKIN, Inc. Recent Development

13.18 XtalPi

10.18.1 XtalPi Company Details

10.18.2 XtalPi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 XtalPi Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.18.4 XtalPi Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 XtalPi Recent Development

13.19 Verge Genomics

10.19.1 Verge Genomics Company Details

10.19.2 Verge Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Verge Genomics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.19.4 Verge Genomics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Verge Genomics Recent Development

13.20 BERG LLC

10.20.1 BERG LLC Company Details

10.20.2 BERG LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 BERG LLC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

10.20.4 BERG LLC Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 BERG LLC Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

