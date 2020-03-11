Global Artificial Heart Market to Witness Healthy Growth; Developed Countries to Remain Top Revenue Pockets 2020 – 2027. Key players SynCardia Systems, BiVACOR, CARMAT, Abbott, Cleveland Heart, AbioMed, Jarvik Heart, MyLVAD, Cirtec Medical Systems.

An artificial heart (or more specifically total artificial heart) can be considered as a prosthetic device implanted into the body to replace the organic mammalian heart. The synthetic replacement in humans acts as a type of mechanical circulatory support system wherein the patient’s native valves as well as ventricles are explanted.

The device is usually powered pneumatically. Artificial heart is considered in many ways a technology marvel in clinical history, notwithstanding the many limitations pertaining to functionalities, and is usually used in case of patients suffering end-stage biventricular heart failure awaiting transplantation. In addition, artificial heart is also in demand for patients for whom heart transplantation surgery may not be appropriate. However, they are still to garner noticeable traction in the medical sector, with the implantation done only in a small subset of patients requiring transplantation.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, SynCardia Systems, BiVACOR, CARMAT, Abbott, Cleveland Heart, AbioMed, Jarvik Heart, MyLVAD, Cirtec Medical Systems, Thoratec Corporation

