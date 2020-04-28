ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET 2020-2026 GLOBAL REVIEW: BIG, BRIGHT AND BOOMING || LEADING PLAYERS – DANAHER, SYSMEX CORPORATION, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., ABBOTT

The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.92 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of arthroscopy in these populations.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the arthroscopy instruments market are Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, , Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Vimex Sp. z o.o.., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GPC Medical Ltd, Wright Medical Group N.V., Active Implants, Bioventus, Orthofix Holdings Inc., Cannuflow, DJO Global, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., NuOrtho Surgical Inc., and OrthoSpace.

The data and information included in this Global Arthroscopy Instruments business report helps businesses take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This Arthroscopy Instruments market research report is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client’s success. This report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the Healthcare industry. The Global Arthroscopy Instruments business report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed where examination or even treatment is performed through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures require a number of instruments to aid in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as arthroscopy instruments.

Complete report on Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Segmentation: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market

Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Product

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic implants

Fluid management systems

Radiofrequency systems

Visualization systems

Powered shavers

Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Application

Knee

Hips

Spine

Foot & ankle

Shoulder & elbow

Other

Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory & surgical centers

Clinics

Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Arthroscopy Instruments Market:

In December, 2017, DePuy Synthes launched Purevue visualization system imaging platform capable of use in minimally invasive surgery procedures

In February, 2016, Smith & Nephew entered into a multi-country distribution agreement with OrthAlign Inc., for the distribution of Smith & Nephew’s Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) technology, KneeAlign.

