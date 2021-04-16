Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market 2020 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Application, Region and Analysis 2025

Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global arbitrary waveform generator market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 608.02 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing preference of manufacturing industries to reduce their operating costs, along with presence of alignment features in the product to meet the machine requirements of different components.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global arbitrary waveform generator market are TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; B&K Precision Corporation; DynamicSignals LLC; Fluke Corporation; Keysight Technologies; National Instruments; Pico Technology; Rigol Technologies Inc.; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Stanford Research Systems; Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation; Aplab Limited; Aim-TTi; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; Chase Scientific Company; Zurich Instruments; BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION among others.

Conducts Overall Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market By Product (Single-Channel, Dual-Channel), Technology (Direct Digital Synthesis AWG, Variable-Clock AWG, Combined AWG), Application (Telecommunications, Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Electronics, Industrial, Defense, Aerospace, Automobile, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market

Arbitrary waveform generators are electronic test equipments that generate electronic waveforms, which are injected in the subject to be analysed and its analysis provides the subject’s consistent operations or faults, if any. These equipments operate on a pre-defined set of values providing the waveforms in this range only.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the adoption of these equipments for communication systems; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising levels of areas of application for these equipments is expected acts as a market driver

Increasing levels of demand from the defense and aerospace industries can also propel the market growth

Enhanced performance and functional benefits associated with these products over conventional forms of generators is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the limitation and provision of a single waveform at a given point of time with these equipments is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with these products amid focus of various research end-users to decrease their costs of operations also restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the results acquired with these equipments and their limitations in operations resulting in the formulation of waveform jitters also hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Teledyne LeCroy announced the launch of “High Definition Arbitrary Waveform Generators” (AWGs). The generators are the world’s firs High Definition dual-channel AWGs and are being branded as “T3AWG3252” (250 MHz); “T3AWG3352” (350 MHz). The generators offer 16 bits of voltage resolution with the output window of ±24 V and waveform memory of up to 1 GS/channel

In April 2017, Textronix, Inc. announced the introduction of arbitrary waveform generator offering high levels of signal fidelity, scalability at a highly affordable cost designed to meet the signal generating demands for advanced research, electronic tests, as well as radar and electronic warfare system production & testing. The product range branded as “AWG5200” offer a wide range of features that are not commercially available before this launch

Competitive Analysis

Global arbitrary waveform generator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arbitrary waveform generator market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

