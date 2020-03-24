Global Aramid Fiber Market 2020-2025: Emerging-Trends, Technology, Demand-Analysis, Innovation, Geography, Drivers and Restraints and End User Industry

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311174

Market Overview

The market for aramid fiber is expected to witness a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand from the aerospace sector. On the flipside, the availability of alternatives with better properties is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The aerospace and defense sector dominated the aramid fibers market and is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

– Emerging applications in the optical fiber industry are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Europe dominated the global aramid fiber market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific worldwide, with the largest consumption coming from countries, such as United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defence Sector Dominated the Market

– Aramids are used for both components and structural applications, in all aircraft and spacecraft, ranging from hot air balloons, gliders, etc., to fighter planes, passenger airliners, and space shuttles. Applications of aramid fibers are generally in wing assemblies, helicopter rotor blades, seat propellers, and enclosures for instruments and internal parts.

– With ever-increasing fuel costs and environmental lobbying, commercial flying is under constant pressure to improve performance, and weight reduction is a key factor in the equation. Aramid fiber presented a solution to this equation as it is lightweight and promotes fuel efficiency. Other positive attributes include excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance and good impact resistance.

– Every year, the aerospace industry uses a higher proportion of aramid fibers in the construction of each new generation of aircraft due to the provision of an all-weather operation of commercial aircraft and enhanced vision systems. Moreover, characteristics, such as temperature stability and durability, will further fuel the growth of the aerospace composites market over the coming years.

– In North America, higher consumer spending and the constant aging of commercial aircraft are among the primary factors influencing the overall product penetration of aramid fiber in the aerospace industry.

– Growing passenger volumes and increasing airplane retirements will drive the need for 44,040 new jets, valued at USD 6.8 trillion, over the next two decades. The global commercial fleet is forecast to reach 50,660 airplanes by 2038, with all the new airplanes and the jets that would remain in service taken into account.

– This exciting scenario in the aerospace industry would continue to act as a growth wagon for the aramid fiber market in the long term.

Europe to Dominate the Market

– Europe dominated the aramid fiber market and is further likely to retain its position during the forecast period. due to the increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace and defense industries.

– Germany, being one of the leading manufacturing bases for the aircraft industry, is home to manufacturers from different segments, such as equipment manufacturers, material and component suppliers, engine producers, and whole system integrators.

– The Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy lists aerospace as a key industry in Germany, with a strong industrial core and high growth rates expected to be witnessed in the years to come.

– The United Kingdom aerospace sector is the second-largest in Europe and the third-largest in the world.

– The country is home to about 15 major aerospace players, along with a robust network of leading supply-chain companies. It is also well-known for the design and production of helicopters, engines, wings, structures, and aircraft landing gear.

– The Russian aerospace manufacturing sector is one of the key industrial sectors under the government’s focus, and it has around 250 companies operating in the field.

– Owing to the rising demand for commercial aircraft, Russia has initiated some new production plans.

– Such aforementioned factors are expected to hugely contribute to the increase in demand for aramid fiber consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global aramid fiber market is highly consolidated, with the top two players. Key companies in the market include DuPont and Teijin Aramid, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea Inc., etc.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Teijin Limited

– DuPont

– Hyosung

– Toray Industries Inc.

– Kolon Industries Inc.

– Huvis

– Kermel

– China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

– Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/aramid-fiber-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Defense Spending by Many Countries

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Aerospace Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Available Alternatives with Better Properties

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Para-aramid

5.1.2 Meta-aramid

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electronics and Telecommunication

5.2.4 Sporting Goods

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Teijin Limited

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Hyosung

6.4.4 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.5 Kolon Industries Inc.

6.4.6 Huvis

6.4.7 Kermel

6.4.8 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications in the Optical Fiber Industry

7.2 Market Expansion of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

7.3 Other Opportunities

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311174

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

