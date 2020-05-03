Global Aquaculture Market by Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2025

The global aquaculture market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the aquaculture market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions.

The global aquaculture market is expected to reach a market value of USD 274.8 billion by the end of 2025. Rising fishing activities globally has led to the diminution of the aquatic ecosystem.

The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global aquaculture market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The report studies the world aquaculture market revenue from 2015 to 2025; 2015 to 2017 figures include the actual audited annual value with forecast for the period 2018 and 2025. This global aquaculture market report also comprises actionable qualitative insights about the market and key dynamics analyzed such as drivers, challenges and growth opportunities.