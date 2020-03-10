Global Apraxia Drug Market 2020 Scope, Demand and Global Outlook-Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Apraxia drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods increasing healthcare expenditure.
The key market players in the global apraxia drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Abide Therapeutics, Inc, Cogstate Ltd, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, UCB Pharma Ltd, Solvay, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Abbott, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Orion Corporation, Prexton Therapeutics, Biogen among others.
Key Developments in the Market
- In August 2019, University of Miami is developing a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of primary progressive apraxia of speech. This device provides physical therapy to the patients and it is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation. If approved this device will provide the potential treatment for the patients with apraxia and improve their quality of life
- In February 2019, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute has made a breakthrough in identifying a potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS). A better understanding of potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) will assist the neuroscientists and speech pathologists in developing more targeted treatments for children
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the market growth
- Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D also acts as a market driver
- Rising need for the better treatment methods is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing global healthcare expenditure drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- No approved drug for apraxia is found yet which hampers the market growth
- High cost of treatment for this disorder acts as a market restraint a
- Insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy also restricts the market growth
Segmentation: Global Apraxia Drug Market
By Types
- Limb Apraxia
- Constructional Apraxia
- Dressing Apraxia
- Verbal Apraxia
- Others
By Drugs Class
- Neuromuscular Blocking Agent
- Antiparkinson Agents
- Anticholinergic Agents
- Anticonvulsants
- Others
By Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Physical Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Supportive Care
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
