Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Application Programming Interface (API) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Programming Interface (API) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Application Programming Interface (API) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Fortumo

Alcatel-Lucent

LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

LocationSmart

Tropo

Comverse

Hewlett-Packard Development

Apigee Corp

Axway Software

Aepona

ZTE Soft Technology

Orange S.A

Twilio

Oracle Corp

Nexmo

AT&T

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Identity Management

Maps & Location

Payment

Voice/Speech

SMS, MMS & RCS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Internal Telecom Developer

Long Tail Developer

Enterprise Developer

Partner Developer

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Programming Interface (API) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Programming Interface (API) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Programming Interface (API) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Identity Management

1.4.3 Maps & Location

1.4.4 Payment

1.4.5 Voice/Speech

1.4.6 SMS, MMS & RCS

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Internal Telecom Developer

1.5.3 Long Tail Developer

1.5.4 Enterprise Developer

1.5.5 Partner Developer

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size

2.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Application Programming Interface (API) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Application Programming Interface (API) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in China

7.3 China Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in India

10.3 India Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Application Programming Interface (API) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Fortumo

12.1.1 Fortumo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.1.4 Fortumo Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Fortumo Recent Development

12.2 Alcatel-Lucent

12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.3 LM Ericsson

12.3.1 LM Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.3.4 LM Ericsson Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 LM Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Huawei Technologies

12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.5 LocationSmart

12.5.1 LocationSmart Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.5.4 LocationSmart Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 LocationSmart Recent Development

12.6 Tropo

12.6.1 Tropo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.6.4 Tropo Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Tropo Recent Development

12.7 Comverse

12.7.1 Comverse Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.7.4 Comverse Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Comverse Recent Development

12.8 Hewlett-Packard Development

12.8.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.8.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Recent Development

12.9 Apigee Corp

12.9.1 Apigee Corp Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.9.4 Apigee Corp Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Apigee Corp Recent Development

12.10 Axway Software

12.10.1 Axway Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Application Programming Interface (API) Introduction

12.10.4 Axway Software Revenue in Application Programming Interface (API) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Axway Software Recent Development

12.11 Aepona

12.12 ZTE Soft Technology

12.13 Orange S.A

12.14 Twilio

12.15 Oracle Corp

12.16 Nexmo

12.17 AT&T

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

