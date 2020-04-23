Global Application Modernization Services Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Application Modernization Services market will register a 16.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25600 million by 2024, from US$ 10400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Application Modernization Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications. An application is a program designed to perform a specific function directly for the user or, in some cases, for another application program. Keeping legacy applications running smoothly can be a time-consuming, resource-intensive process, especially when the software becomes so outdated that it becomes incompatible with newer versions of the underlying operating system (OS) or system hardware.

Application Modernization Tools is mainly divided into three subdivisions: Emulation, Translation and Business rules extraction. And Emulation was the most widely used area which took up about 45.43% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Business rules extraction is growing fast and will occupy more share. By language, Application Modernization Services market can be divided into Cobol, ADA, PL/1, RPG, Assembler and PowerBuilder, Cobol is the largest subdivision with the market share of 63.32% in 2017.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Application Modernization Services in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 34.51% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30.70%.

United States is now the key developers of Application Modernization Services; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, Japan and India.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Application Modernization Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Application Modernization Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cobol

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture

Atos

Bell Integrator

Capgemini

Cognizant

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Macrosoft Inc.

Tech Mahindra

TCS

Wipro

Infosys

DXC

Blu Age

TSRI

Modern Systems

Trinity Millennium

Micro Focus

Software Mining

Semantic Designs

Evolveware

Mapador

Fresche Legacy

Asysco

Expersolve

Metaware

MOST Technologies

Freesoft

Language Portability Solutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Application Modernization Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Application Modernization Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Application Modernization Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Application Modernization Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Application Modernization Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

