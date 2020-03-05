Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size, Share, Statistics, Business Model, Opportunities, Industry Outlook 2020, Service Provider, Future Prospects & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Polarion Software GmbH

VersionOne, Inc

Inflectra Corporation

HP Development Company

Siemens

Micro Focus

CollabNet

Broadcom

Digite

Intland

Perforce

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

E-Commerce

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Telecom & IT

1.5.6 E-Commerce

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Revenue in 2019

3.3 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM Corporation

13.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Corporation Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft Corporation

13.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.3 Atlassian Corporation Plc

13.3.1 Atlassian Corporation Plc Company Details

13.3.2 Atlassian Corporation Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Atlassian Corporation Plc Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.3.4 Atlassian Corporation Plc Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Atlassian Corporation Plc Recent Development

13.4 Polarion Software GmbH

13.4.1 Polarion Software GmbH Company Details

13.4.2 Polarion Software GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Polarion Software GmbH Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.4.4 Polarion Software GmbH Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Polarion Software GmbH Recent Development

13.5 VersionOne, Inc

13.5.1 VersionOne, Inc Company Details

13.5.2 VersionOne, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 VersionOne, Inc Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.5.4 VersionOne, Inc Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 VersionOne, Inc Recent Development

13.6 Inflectra Corporation

13.6.1 Inflectra Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Inflectra Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Inflectra Corporation Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.6.4 Inflectra Corporation Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Inflectra Corporation Recent Development

13.7 HP Development Company

13.7.1 HP Development Company Company Details

13.7.2 HP Development Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 HP Development Company Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.7.4 HP Development Company Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 HP Development Company Recent Development

13.8 Siemens

13.8.1 Siemens Company Details

13.8.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Siemens Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.9 Micro Focus

13.9.1 Micro Focus Company Details

13.9.2 Micro Focus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Micro Focus Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.9.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

13.10 CollabNet

13.10.1 CollabNet Company Details

13.10.2 CollabNet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 CollabNet Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

13.10.4 CollabNet Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 CollabNet Recent Development

13.11 Broadcom

10.11.1 Broadcom Company Details

10.11.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Broadcom Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

10.11.4 Broadcom Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.12 Digite

10.12.1 Digite Company Details

10.12.2 Digite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Digite Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

10.12.4 Digite Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Digite Recent Development

13.13 Intland

10.13.1 Intland Company Details

10.13.2 Intland Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Intland Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

10.13.4 Intland Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Intland Recent Development

13.14 Perforce

10.14.1 Perforce Company Details

10.14.2 Perforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Perforce Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Introduction

10.14.4 Perforce Revenue in Application Development Life Cycle Management (ADLM) Tool Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Perforce Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

