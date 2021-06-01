Global Application Delivery Controller Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors – (F5 Networks, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Juniper Networks, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc.) | Forecast Report to 2026

An application delivery controller is a computer network device in a datacenter which is part of an application delivery network.

This network helps to perform common tasks, such as those done by web accelerators to remove load from the web servers themselves. Rising digital transformation, rise in internet traffic are the major driving factors for global application delivery controller market

However, limited bandwidth providers and lack of access to high-speed internet are considered to be major limitations for application delivery controller market. Regardless of these limitations, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence, IoT and software defined technologies will further generate opportunities for application delivery controller market in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• F5 Networks, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Juniper Networks, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, KEMP Technologies, Inc., DELL Inc. and VMware

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controller

• Virtual Application Delivery Controller

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• BFSI

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Energy and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Application Delivery Controller Market is spread across 121 pages

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Application Delivery Controller

Target Audience:

• Application Delivery Controller Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Cloud-based VDI Market— Market Overview

4. Cloud-based VDI Market by User Type Outlook

5. Application Delivery Controller Market by Enterprise Size Outlook

6. Application Delivery Controller Market by Vertical Outlook

7. Application Delivery Controller Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

