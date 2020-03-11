Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market will Expand Exponentially by 2027| athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST & Others

App-enabled patient portals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

App-enabled patient portals market research report can be utilized efficiently by both established and new players in the ABC industry for absolute understanding of the market. What is more, this industry report analyses and provides the historic data along with the current performance of the market. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. It is an entire background analysis of the industry, which includes an estimation of the parental market. This app-enabled patient portals market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis.

The major players covered in the app-enabled patient portals market report are Accenture., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation, SimplePractice, LLC., IntakeQ, My Clients Plus., DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), Kareo, Inc., vCita, Inc., AlayaCare., Connexin Software, Inc., The Diary Corporation, Cooey., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Scope and Market Size

App-enabled patient portals market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

App-enabled patient portals market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, payers, pharmacies, others.

Based on application, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into data management, appointment, bill payment, e-check-in and others.

