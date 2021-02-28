Global Antivirus Software Market 2020: Size, Demand, Trends and Growth by Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2746099

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Antivirus Software market will register a -1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3500 million by 2024, from US$ 3770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Antivirus Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Antivirus Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Antivirus Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

PC

Phone & PAD

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Other Users

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Antivirus Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Antivirus Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Antivirus Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Antivirus Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Antivirus Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-antivirus-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Antivirus Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Antivirus Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Antivirus Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 PC

2.2.2 Phone & PAD

2.3 Antivirus Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Antivirus Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual Users

2.4.2 Enterprise Users

2.4.3 Government Users

2.4.4 Other Users

2.5 Antivirus Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Antivirus Software by Players

3.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Antivirus Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Antivirus Software by Regions

4.1 Antivirus Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Antivirus Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Antivirus Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Antivirus Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Antivirus Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Antivirus Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Antivirus Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Antivirus Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Antivirus Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Antivirus Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Symantec

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Symantec Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Symantec News

11.2 McAfee

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.2.3 McAfee Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 McAfee News

11.3 Trend Micro

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Trend Micro Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Trend Micro News

11.4 Avast Software

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Avast Software Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Avast Software News

11.5 ESET

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.5.3 ESET Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ESET News

11.6 Bitdefender

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Bitdefender Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Bitdefender News

11.7 Fortinet

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Fortinet Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fortinet News

11.8 F-Secure

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.8.3 F-Secure Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 F-Secure News

11.9 G DATA Software

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.9.3 G DATA Software Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 G DATA Software News

11.10 Avira

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Antivirus Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Avira Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Avira News

11.11 Qihoo 360

11.12 Kaspersky

11.13 Tencent

11.14 Quick Heal

11.15 Comodo

11.16 Microsoft

11.17 Rising

11.18 Cheetah Mobile

11.19 AhnLab

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2746099

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

